Ready actress dated this Bollywood actor, was also linked to Salman Khan





Asin’s Instagram feed shocked everyone when the post with husband Rahul Sharma seemingly disappeared. This sparked divorce rumours. A sin married businessman Rahul Sharma with much fanfare in 2016. They welcomed a baby girl in October 2017. And now, out of the blue, reports have surfaced that Asin and Rahul are heading for a split. This shocked his fans a lot. Just recently, Asin denied it in his epic way. In this story, we are going to take a look at Asin’s dating history and connect with Bollywood. Also Read – Asin and Rahul Sharma Divorce Rumors: Actress Reacts in the Most Epic Way Has Asin Dated Bollywood Hero Neil Nitin Mukesh? The actress said… Years ago, there were reports of Asin and Neil Nitin Mukesh dating. Neil was very smitten with Asin making her Ghajini debut opposite Aamir Khan. The actress was steadily climbing the popularity charts. Grapevine said Asin and Neil Nitin Mukesh dated for a while. Asin, however, denied ever having a relationship with Neil. Yes, it’s true. The actress called it a good read in the columns and said such baseless rumors do not affect her and will eventually die out. Also Read – Ghajini, Actress Ready Asin Thottumkal Sparks Divorce Rumors With Rahul Sharma, Deletes Her Husband’s Photos From Instagram What led to Asin and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s alleged breakup? Well, there were reports about Asin’s ties to his co-stars, be it Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or John Abraham. According to reports, when Neil confronted Asin, reports indicate that the actress asked him to back off. The actor tried to raise the matter with her but it never came up, it seems. After that, Asin apparently stopped responding to Neil’s calls and messages. And then there was just one “It’s over” text and they broke up. There were reports that Salman Khan also offered her an apartment, which was ultimately turned down. On the dating rumors with Salman, Asin had said that if something is true, she would give it her attention, but if something is based on total rubbish, she would ignore it. Read also – Ghajini 2 on the cards; Will Aamir Khan collaborate with Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, for his comeback film? HOT SHOVEL When Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about his ex, calling him ‘A Sin’ Neil Nitin Mukesh has opened up about his bitter breakup in an interview with an online entertainment news portal. The actor called it a sin to talk about his ex. “Taking his name is a sin,” he had told the portal. Neil alleged without taking anyone’s name that the actress and her family cheated on him. Neil said she didn’t want to settle down and he couldn’t take it. He called “that woman” a completely false sharing that at parties they met as acquaintances. Neil further shared that he is a clean guy and cannot be associated with dirt. He metaphorically claimed to have washed his hands with sanitizer and moved on. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

