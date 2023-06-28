“Nowadays people believe in multiple soul mates”





Kajol posted the image. (Courtesy: @itsKajolD) New Delhi: Kajol opened up about love, lust and female pleasure ahead of anthology release Lust Stories 2 . The actress didn’t hold back from expressing her honest thoughts on the “normalization” of female pleasure on screen. In a frank conversation with movie hazard, the actor also confessed that much of the public has lost faith in the “eternal love stories” that Bollywood once boasted. Kajol believes that modern storytellers portray love and lust, exactly as they are now perceived by today’s generation. Kajol was asked when she first became aware of the word lust. To that, the actor replied, “Well, I’m a reader. I’ve always enjoyed reading since I was a kid. My understanding of lust started with that. For me, lust is an intense need to do something. I have always described myself as having an intense thirst for life. I like to eat, I like to dance, I like to listen to music, I like to knit and crochet. There is so much in my life that I love like hanging out with my kids. They make me laugh and I love to laugh and make people laugh. There are so many things that I absolutely love and have to do. It’s by definition of lust.” Lust Stories 2 puts female pleasure in the foreground. Asked about the importance of normalizing the screen representation of female pleasure, Kajol replied, “At one point, as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and part of our education. But at the end of the day, it’s a very normal part of life that we can’t live without. I think it needs to be normalized the same way we normalized eating and drinking. It’s really a matter of making it part of the conversation rather than shutting it down. Trying not to talk about it gives him all the more attention and focus. At one point, Kajol embodied the concept of eternal love through her evergreen character Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But the actor now clearly believes the concept of love has changed over the decades. “Before, lust was two flowers that came together at some point. Two red roses came together and that was it. Then she’s pregnant hahaha. So I think we took a step forward and decided to do something like Lust Stories. 2. I believe that cinema reflects society. Right now, movies speak in the language that defines love today. When it comes to eternal love stories, I think that no one believes in it today No one wants to die for anyone for sure There is no belief in eternal love stories If it ain’t you there will be someone other. People believe in multiple soul mates these days. And therefore all the love stories we’ve done so far have been done very differently. They’re more based on modern friendships, relationships and society,” Kajol told Filmfare. Lust Stories 2 is a four story anthology directed by directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.

