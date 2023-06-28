Bollywood needs a strong second half to revive fortunes





Taran Adarsh, a well-known film critic and business analyst, says bluntly that for the Hindi film industry, the first half of 2023 has been “very disappointing”. No less than 52 films were released, but only three hit the box office. The greatest of them was the star of Shah Rukh Khan,PathaneStudiosZara Hats Zara Kidsa comedy-drama and produced by Vipul Shah,The history of Kerala. What stands out, and it unfortunately does, is that the big ones didn’t work. “It was a shock,” is Adarsh’s take. This list includes that of Salman KhanSomeone’s brother, someone’s lifeby Akshay KumarselfieAjay DevgnsBholahand that of Kartik AaryanShehzada. From a more strategic perspective, Girish Johar, producer and film business expert, argues that the first half was characterized by a lack of cohesion in the industry. “There is a need to release films at regular intervals. However, the critical months of May and June coinciding with the summer holidays saw no big star releases,” he says. In terms of numbers, this period saw 13 films released in theaters, a quarter of the total released between January and June. “A huge window of opportunity has been missed. It’s like knocking down a young girl in the last five overs of the IPL.” That’s not all. The first half saw films grouped together up to four each released on March 24, May 5, May 19 and June 23. “You shoot yourself in the foot. Now there will be a lot of pressure in the second half and that is completely self-created,” says Johar. Having too many outings in the same weekend divides the public and that can only dampen potential box office pick-up.” Watching a movie is often a decision made on a whim and if you’re dividing the audience, it’s a bad idea.” At a time like this, optimism is the name of the game. Adarsh ​​says there are some interesting movies likeSatyaprem Ki Kathaexpected release; this will be followed by Akshay KumarsOMG 2Shah Rukh Khanjawanand Salman Khanstiger 3. “We have also seen the great success ofThe history of Kerala(net collection of Rs 242 crore domestic and another Rs 16 crore overseas) which had no stars and then you have movies with big stars bombing. In the end, it just confirms that content is king and the audience is the kingmaker,” he thinks. It is worth thinking about. Also watch: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, starring Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia, will air again on Shemaroo TV from this date amid Adipurush controversy Watch Also: Netflix K-Drama List: New Korean Series Including Squid Games 2, Sweet Home 2, Gyeongseong Creature Announced at Netflix Tudum 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/trending/entertainment/story/bollywood-needs-a-good-second-half-to-revive-fortunes-387371-2023-06-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos