Only 26% of Bollywood movie characters are women: TISS study

The TISS study also addresses the biased characterization of women in Bollywood films, addresses their safety issues in the industry and the lack of women in certain areas of film.

Bollywood lead actress Deepika Padukone had a starring role in one of this year’s biggest hits, ‘Pathaan’, but it was clearly a Shah Rukh Khan star vehicle. Alia Bhatt, who ably directed a spy drama like Raazi, found herself in a handful of scenes in the 2022 box office hit RRR.

Bollywood’s 90-plus-year-old film industry, which produces more than 200 films a year, continues to give women a raw deal on and off the big screen.

According to a recent study conducted by the premier Mumbai-based institution, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, discrimination begins with the numerical representation of women on screen. The study indicates that only 26% of characters in Hindi films are women, while men take up a significant amount of screen time in theatres.

72% of all characters portrayed in Hindi films are male, and gay people fare worse with only 2% of characters portraying them.

Moreover, the majority of leads and co-leads in top box office films are men (this is clearly seen in a film by Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Rohit Shetty), while women only play the role of a romantic co-lead. Women strut or twirl around in empty, glamorous roles in these box office films. And, with India’s obsession with fair skin, according to the study, most of the female characters are “light-skinned with a slim body type” and are “Hindu and belong to dominant castes”.

These results clearly show that in what used to be called Bombay cinema which revolutionized Indian cinema with groundbreaking films of the 1930s, ushering in studio culture with powerful women like Devika Rani at the helm, women are treated in a shabby fashion and are nowhere on par with their male counterparts off and on the big screen.

The 18-month study, conducted by the School of Media and Cultural Studies, TISS, Mumbai (SMCS-TISS) with a grant from the US Consulate in Mumbai, showed that while there appears to be a qualitative change in films Hindi, there is a great need for gender equality in films in numerical terms as well as with reference to the nuances of characterization and dialogues.

The study concludes by asking for a more conscious and clear strategy to close the gender gap on and behind the screen.

The problems faced by women in Bollywood

In an interview with The Federal, Retired TISS professor Lakshmi Lingham, who led the study, says: “It’s not just about seeing enough women on the big screen in meaningful roles, the Hindi film industry’s concern for beauty is disturbing. In addition, there are deeper issues such as the lack of recognition of the installation of an internal complaints committee on each film project to address women’s concerns or the lack of infrastructure such as the provision of toilets for women on the sets.

There is ambiguity as to whether effective PoSH committees are set up by film production companies in Hindi cinema, Lingham points out. While working on the study, in which they had studied 1,930 characters in 35 films, the researchers came across screenwriters who complained about having to do their stories in informal settings like hotel rooms or producers’ houses at odd times of the day.

The female screenwriters told us that they felt very uncomfortable and unsafe in such situations. It should be done in a more professional way and with women also in the pitching sessions. Why do auditions for actresses in hotel rooms also give room for slander on the couch? asks Lingham, who feels it is absolutely necessary to talk about the safety of women in the Hindi film industry.

Hindi films must also portray an alternative narrative about female employment,” says Lingham. Take the case of the film Mission Mangal, the character of Vidya Balans is constantly criticized by her husband for not taking care of the family and the house. She then turns around and asks him why he doesn’t take responsibility. “We need to have more pushbacks on the big screen like that,” Lingham says.

Female filmmakers and gender sensitivity

In fact, in their call to action ideas to Hindi film industry leaders in the study, the researchers suggest that filmmakers should show women in non-traditionally female professions and in positions of authority and show men participating in domestic work, caring and sharing parenthood. .

Lingham also gives the example of Zoya Akhtars Dil Dhadakne Do, in which, there is a big argument that breaks out between Farhan Akhtar and Rahul Bose, when Akhtars character opposes Rahul saying that he allowed his wife to work. Or, Priyanka’s return to violence in her marriage or Anushka Sharma’s willingness to give up on her relationship so as not to compromise her freedom.

Female directors are more sensitive and able to incorporate these gender issues into box office successes, but that doesn’t happen in films helmed by non-female directors, Lingham claims. Some of the films covered by this TISS study included box office hits like “Kabir Singh” (a controversial film that celebrated male toxicity), “Housefull 4”, “Dabangg3”, “Gully Boy”, “Kalank”, “ Student of the Year 2′, ‘Manikarnika’ and 10 female films like ‘Raazi’, ‘Lipstick under my burkha’, ‘Dear Zindagi’, ‘Margarita with a straw’, ‘Mardaani’ and others.

Depictions of love and romance in Hindi cinema

Depicting love and romance in Hindi cinema is always fraught with challenges, Lingham points out. The normalization of harassment, the inability to show a woman that she is expressing her sexual desire explicitly, and the sending of so-called mixed signals are worrying, she adds.

The TISS study asks filmmakers to show women on the big screen initiating sex or actively verbally consenting to a physical relationship and to show more women pushing back against violence, sexualization and toxic relationships.

There is another aspect that the study touched on – the obvious lack of women working behind the camera in the Hindi film industry. For every six men working in different departments of the film industry, there is one woman, Lingham says, pointing to the heavily skewed ratio to convey that the Hindi film industry is still male-dominated.

Women are missing in most departments of the film industry, they are very poorly represented in departments such as photography, sound, editing, lyrics and screenplay. And, are most noticeable in the visual effects, production, music, costumes and cast, Lingham says.

According to Dr Shilpa Phadke, Dean of SMCS-TISS, what Hindi cinema needs today are more diverse portrayals of women and gay men on screen, more women and gay men behind the camera in cinematography, editing, directing, production, decision making and money control.

OTT and the evolution of the representation of women in cinema

As to whether OTT has brought changes to female actresses and entertainers in Hindi cinema, Lingham replies, it is true that OTT provides a longer timescale to explore relationships with nuances and you also see women from different groups of age. They show women exploring their freedom without judgment and subtly convey messages and show denials to things taken for granted. However, not all material on OTT is progressive.

What the study hopes to accomplish

Film is a much loved and watched visual medium and has significant power over how women are portrayed on screen, Phadke says, hoping that with this study they will reach out to the Hindi film industry and enable change , particularly in areas like “providing infrastructure (like toilets and nurseries) on sets, funding more women’s narratives and more women’s films”.

We also hope to see a greater representation of women at the head of departments, points out Phadke.

The TISS researchers then plan a panel discussion to discuss the results and their solutions with film producers. In their study, their concrete ideas for producers include setting up internal complaints committees (in accordance with POSH law) within unions, as well as production houses and film festivals and to address harassment issues. sexual.

Second, they want producers to ensure pay transparency as well as pay parity and professionalize the audition process by conducting them in safe spaces with the presence of women on the selection teams.

For films that are likely to have intimate scenes, there should be an intimacy coordinator present during filming, the study says. The contracts signed by the actors must include the content and treatment of the intimate scenes and the consent of the actors must be collected and the shooting must respect the contract.

The TISS study titled Lights, Camera, and Time for Action: Recasting Gender Equality Compliant Hindi Cinema, will later be available on the TISS Web Archive.