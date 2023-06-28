Entertainment
Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30am June 28, 2023
Transcript of latest Bollywood news today at 11:30am June 28, 2023
In our top stories. Adipurush, the film based on the Ramayana, was mired in controversy upon its release, as many found the dialogue objectionable. Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, who is also part of the Central Board of Film Certification, was recently asked about the role CBFC played in eliminating a film that could potentially hurt people’s feelings. Agnihotri told India.com – I am on the board of CBFC but the board does not watch the film. The review committee watches the film. I don’t know what happened to the movie at what stage and why it happened.” The director also said he was busy filming his next film, The Vaccine War.
Let’s move on. Filmmaker Karan Johar is ready to pay homage to Bollywood musicals with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s new song Tum Kya Mile. On June 27, the creators shared the teaser for the film’s song, sung by Dharma Productions constant Arijit Singh with music composed by Pritam. Sharing the teaser, Ranveer Singh wrote, “A song that will fill your heart!” In the teaser for the film, which was released on June 20, snippets of Tum Kya Mile could be heard in the background, providing a glimpse of the enchanting films Since then, fans have been thrilled with its release.The song will be released on all streaming platforms today.
Sonam Kapoor’s big comeback vehicle to the movies – Blind, is set to release on July 7 on JioCinema, and the movie’s teaser dropped on Tuesday, June 27. The teaser features Sonams’ character as a visually impaired person who takes a taxi, driven by Purab Kohlis’ character, and realizes that someone is being held hostage in the trunk of the car. The teaser then shows the police searching for a man who kidnapped women in the UK. The promo ends with a phone call between the two characters where the kidnapper warns her against following him. Vinay Pathak and Lilette Dubey also star in the film. Blind was directed by Shome Makhija.
Meanwhile, actor Suniel Shetty recently took to LinkedIn to share his thoughts on the importance of voice acting in the ever-evolving process of filmmaking. In his post, he explained the hard work and discipline that goes into dubbing a project. He wrote: In the approximately 35 years that I have spent in the film industry, I have witnessed a remarkable evolution in the film industry. There are so many exciting aspects to filmmaking. However, none are as fascinating as voice acting. In the early years of my career, most films relied heavily on the dubbing process, where hours were spent in the studio meticulously recreating dialogue and sound effects to synchronize with the visual footage captured on set.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajols song “Jaati Hoon Main” from their 1995 film Karan Arjun remains an iconic number and Kajol says she had no idea what was going on in the song. Kajol, however, credited her close friend and longtime collaborator Shah Rukh for putting her “at ease”. The song, composed by Rajesh Roshan, was choreographed by Chinni Prakash. In an interview with The Hindu, Kajol recalled – “I had no idea. It was hard to do, but I did it. Shah Rukh is always one of the most understanding partners because he understands which is uncomfortable for a woman to do and he does his best to make you feel comfortable doing it.”
Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala may not have grown up with acting dreams, but she was always a geeky, curious kid. In a new interview with indianexpress.com, Sobhita opened up about her journey. She shared – “I wasn’t educated in the film world so everything I learned I learned on the job. It’s quite interesting to see how my career has unfolded because I was fully aware that I came from a modeling background I was this geeky girl, very out of touch with this world I was a curious onlooker I never thought I had a chance to be part of it or to have a real film career.
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who had a short but successful stint in the Hindi film industry, recently opened up about his life as a diabetic. In a chat with YouTube channel FreeStyle Middle East, Fawad shared – “I was 65kg and went down to 55kg when I was 17. I was given insulin and have been on insulin ever since. the age of 17.” Ae Dil actor Hai Mushkil also said that people need to be more aware of these conditions and although many people suffer from them, few know what to do in an emergency.
Finally, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub revealed that on several occasions his roles had been reduced because it seemed like he was dominating his more popular co-stars. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Zeeshan said he always felt bad when this happened. He shared – “Sometimes you get this post-edit shock when you watch the film at a screening. And you realize that scenes have been cut, the camera is off you and the film cuts to the next scene where you had a good line. It happened a lot, and I got used to it. But yeah, I feel just as bad every time.
