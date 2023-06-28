When Mahesh Babu made a shocking claim saying ‘I don’t think they (Bollywood) can pay me’ despite multiple offers in Hindi





Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu over the years of his career, has made his way in the industry where he is revered as an actor and enjoys huge fame. However, aside from his acting skills, Mahesh is known for his witty nature, and once that nature landed him in huge controversy. Once at a press conference, when asked about his Hindi debut, Mahesh Babu’s shocking claims and statements caused a stir in the industries. Now the throwback video is once again making the rounds of the internet. Keep scrolling to check it out. While promoting his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, when Mahesh Babu was asked by the Telugu media if he would ever make his Bollywood debut, the actor wasted no time in sharing, “I got a lot of offers in Hindi, but my simple thing is that I don’t think they can pay me. So that’s why I can’t waste my time because the kind of respect I get here, the kind of fame I get here [in the South] is huge, so I never really thought about leaving my industry and going to another industry. And I always thought when you make movies here, you know, it’s going to get bigger. Check out the video clip shared on Reddit: Mahesh Babu: “I don’t think they can pay me in Hindi”. What do you think of his statement?

by u/Adventurous_Lab_ In BollyBlindsNGOssip Apparently, he had received a few offers from Bollywood, but Mahesh rejected them all. And now that the music video is going viral, his fans are coming to support him. One wrote, “Remember when Rana Daggubati made a short appearance in YJHD and no one even recognized her?? He probably didn’t get paid for the two lines he got. Another commented, “Mahesh Babu is one of the greatest actors and stars in Telugu. HE IS PAID ! just because you don’t believe it doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. I said 100 crore as an example but I wouldn’t even be surprised if it was true. After this fiasco, Mahesh Babu was targeted and criticized by many people and later a press note was released to clarify his statement. The note could read as follows: “Mahesh Babu clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he was comfortable doing the film where he was working. Mahesh said he was happy to see his dream come true as Telugu cinema moves on. Well, what do you think of his statement? Let us know. Stay on Koimoi for more news and updates! Must read: Thalapathy Vijay lands in trouble for Leos Naa Reddy Song, case filed with charge of promoting heckling and drug addiction Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/south-indian-cinema/when-mahesh-babu-made-a-shocking-statement-by-saying-i-dont-think-they-bollywood-can-afford-me-despite-receiving-several-offers-in-hindi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos