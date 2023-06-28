Julian Sands: Is the British actor dead after being missing for five months? Here’s what we know





British actor Julian Sands was found dead in the Mount Baldy area after search operations resumed last week. Last week, the San Bernardino Sheriffs Department announced it was resuming the search operation for Julian Sands, five months after the British actor disappeared. He disappeared on the night of January 13, 2023 in the Baldy Bowl area, about 80 km northeast of Los Angeles. Although Sands was one of the experienced hikers, this area faced extremely bad weather conditions at that time. Here’s everything you need to know about the death of Julian Sands. Julian Sands found dead Julian Sands, best known for his role in A Room with a View, has been confirmed dead at the age of 65. The remains found in California have been confirmed to be those of the British actor. READ ALSO : Jennifer Lawrence reflects on her Darren Aronofsky-directed 2017 film, Mother! READ ALSO : Ryan Seacrest to Succeed Pat Sajak as New Wheel of Fortune Host; DEETS here The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has officially confirmed that human remains that were found by hikers in the Mount Baldy area of ​​the mountain have been positively confirmed to be of Julian Sands over the weekend. The department said in the statement: The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to express our gratitude to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr. Sands,” they said in a statement. Previously, Julian Sands’ family also expressed their gratitude to the authorities for helping them find the actor. In April Julian’s son Henry told The Times UK he was realistic about the effect of the weather on the search operation. Julian Sands has worked in numerous TV shows and movies, including 24, Oceans Thirteen, A Room with a View, The Killing Fields and Leaving Las Vegas. Sands is survived by his wife, Eugenia Citkowitz and their two daughters Imogen Morley and Natalya Morley. He also left behind a son Henry whom he shared with ex-wife Sarah Sands. READ ALSO : My love affair with Yamada-kun at level 999: Do Akane and Yamada end up together in the final season?

