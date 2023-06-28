Big shows all around the beaches for the 4th of July weekend





The official first week of summer was soggy, but the 4th of July is on the horizon, and some tourists have already started their extended vacations on the area’s beaches. The fireworks are not the only draw, as many musical events will also take place for which thousands of advance tickets have already been sold. In Selbyville, things are happening at the open-air Freeman Arts Pavilion, which is in full swing this summer. I made my first visit of the season last weekend to see the return of power-pop favorite Cheap Trick and it was a great show. This week sees a double whammy starting Thursday, June 29, with a sold-out concert by fellow Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the Steve Miller Band. Reggae fans, however, still have a chance to secure tickets for a Friday, June 30, 7 p.m. appearance by Ziggy Marley. This show will be a general admission event, bring your own chair ($64). Freeman has a modern rock double bill for next week. The Head & the Heart have teamed up with The Revivalists for a tour landing in Selbyville on Wednesday July 5th. The evening kicks off with a solo set by Jaime Wyatt at 6 p.m. ($49 to $99). In Dewey Beach, the Bottle & Cork nightclub will be jam-packed with country music fans in the days to come. Country star Justin Moore will play a two-night party to a combined total of 2,200 fans on Thursday and Friday, June 29 and 30, as both shows are sold out. Another country singer-songwriter, Chris Lane, will perform for 1,100 people at a sold-out concert in Cork on Thursday July 6. Corks’ sister venue by the bay in Dewey, the nearby Rusty Rudder, will host its annual fireworks display via barge on the water at dusk on Tuesday 4th July. As for fireworks in various other beach towns, check out their respective websites and social media pages; many take place at different times (and some even on days other than the fourth). The Bethany Beach fireworks have been postponed to Labor Day weekend due to the current sand replenishment schedule. In Ocean City, the Seacrets Summer Concert Series will continue with a performance by ska-punk quartet The Bumpin Uglies outside on the Beach Stage on Wednesday, July 5. The Grilled Lincolns’ opening act will warm up the crowd at 7 p.m. ($10 or free). with ID). Fireworks of July 4, 2023:Where to enjoy it all around Maryland and Virginia Shore NEW OC HOT SPOTS:Ocean City welcomes new healthy restaurant and rooftop bar | What’s going on there The following week, Seacrets will present Southern California reggae-rock band Fortunate Youth inside Morley Hall on Wednesday, July 12, following a 9:30 p.m. opening hosted by Cultivated Mind ($15). In Lewes, the Rocking the Docks concert series hit a snag last Wednesday, June 21. The shows are held outside the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal, and rain has threatened to derail an appearance by national lap steel virtuoso Robert Randolph. The Coastal Taproom which is located on Route 24 (just west of the Route 1 intersection) saved the day by welcoming Randolph and his group inside. Things should be back outside in Lewes when Rocking the Docks host an indie-rock doubleheader on Wednesday, July 5. The Heavy Heavy will perform after an 18-hour set by Low Cut Connie ($27). Email Roger Hillis at [email protected] Ketchup and fries:Craving ketchup for Thrasher’s fries in Rehoboth? Play this new walking arcade game

