Adipurush’s Kumbhkarna Lavi Pajni is also offended by the film’s dialogues. Bollywood





Actor Adipurush Lavi Pajni, who plays the role of Kumbhakarna in the film, also shared his disappointment with the familiar dialogues shown in the film. He said that since the film is shot in a non-linear fashion, the actors are unaware of the exact script or how it will be shown on screen. Read also : Day 12 of Adipurush box office collection: Om Raut’s film is just coming 1.90 crore, total revenues amount to 279.78 crore Lavi Pajni in Kumbhakarna’s outfit on the Adipurush sets. Adipurush was heavily criticized for its dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir and some scenes which were not well received by the public. Many celebrities have also called out the film for its treatment of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Among the dialogues the creators drew attention to were “Marega Bete”, “Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya” and “Jalegi Tere Baap Ki”. Lavi Pajni on Adipurush Reacting amid all the controversy surrounding Adipurush, actor Lavi Pajni told Aaj Tak, as per a report on Indianexpress.com, As far as the dialogues are concerned, like everyone else, I am also offended by them as I am also Hindu. Slamming the movie although he is part of it, he explained, director jo bhi aapko direct karta hai vo aapka karna hota hai, aap under contract hote ho. Uss time pe jo film banti hai vo parts mein banti hai aur kisi ko nahi pata hota ki on screen kya jaane vala hai, baad mein iska screenplay kya hoga (we are supposed to do whatever the director says we are under contract A film is made in several parts and no one knows what the final scenario would be). More trouble for Manoj Muntashir Adipurush is now running in theaters with modified dialogues, but enthusiasm for the film is very low. However, there seem to be more issues for dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir. The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday allowed a request to include Manoj as a defendant in a plea seeking a stay of the screening of the film. The court also sent him an opinion in this regard. The high court also asked the Center what action can be taken under the Cinema Act 1952. The next hearing will be on Wednesday. The censorship board was questioned Earlier on Monday, Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court heavily criticized the censorship board and creators of Adipurush. During a plea hearing regarding some contentious dialogues in Adipurush, the court asked: What does the censorship board keep doing? What do you want to teach future generations? The court also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Devdutt Nage as Bajrang.

