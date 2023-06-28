Cherish or degrading? 19th Century Baby Shows

Beauty pageants, in all their glamor and controversy, are an integral part of American culture. Were accustomed to a range of individuals, from children to women to drag queens, competing in competitions on local and global stages. But one of the forgotten antecedents of pageant culture is the practice of 19th-century baby pageants, contests where families offered their children to be judged as the best bouncy babies. Although they seemed to have been unusual entertainment out of nowhere. According researcher Susan J. Pearson,

By the end of the century, they were a common form of entertainment at agricultural and mechanical fairs, urban theaters, showrooms, and fundraising events; and long before women competed for the Miss America crown there, Atlantic City hosted an annual baby show on its boardwalk.

Pearson traces the origins of American baby shows to an account written by Unitarian minister Theodore Parker, who described a show held to increase attendance at the Clark County Fair in Springfield, Ohio, in 1854. spread quickly and was catapulted to urban prominence by PT Barnum, who, with his usual flair for innovation through transformation, put on a show of baby shows at his American Museum in New York. His first show, in June 1855, attracted 60,000 patrons.

Did the shows elevate childhood to a place of reverence or degrade it with cheap fanfare?

The ingredients for a baby show were simple. Through local advertising, a sponsor recruited dozens of mothers to bring their children to compete in superlative categories such as the most beautiful hat-trick or the biggest baby. (Although they’re usually called a baby show, contestants’ ages ranged from birth to elementary school, and categories were often divided by age range and gender.) Contests could be judged by local dignitaries, a committee of mothers, doctors or even the public itself through participatory voting. The promise of adulation, approval and a cash prize or high-end housewares have garnered enthusiastic participation since, as noted by writer and former pageant judge and contestant Elisabeth Blumer Hardy in Pageant Culture, media, social class and powera win can be seen as a path to fame, opportunity, wealth, or social bragging rights.

At first, baby shows were popular entertainment, offered and supported by the masses in venues like theaters, church halls, museums and fairgrounds. As the comments from across the Atlantic suggest, the craze quickly crossed the boundaries of the class: the British medical journal noted in 1895 that there is no reason why little lords should not be assessed for their weight, height, number of teeth, etc., in infancy, as well as the babies of Mrs. Jones, of Whitechapel. A demonstration of maternal pride and a cult of domestic life, baby shows gave patrons the chance to coo and pet the beautiful children believed to be the product of healthy, decent homes.

The crowds went absolutely crazy. But questions remained: Were the baby shows fun and harmless? Did the shows elevate childhood to a place of reverence or degrade it with cheap fanfare? Despite widespread baby fever, the shows weren’t without their critics. Glorification of true femininity and domestic values ​​made baby shows appealing to many people, but those same traditional values ​​generally emphasized that women belonged in a private sphere; publicly exposing family life was vulgar, even corrupting.

Sometimes the shows emphasized scientific value to make the children’s exposure as uplifting as it was fun. But it raised the specter of eugenics, which was growing as a concept precisely around the time these baby shows became popular (As Chloe Burke and Christopher Castaneda remind usSir Francis Galton coined the term eugenics in 1883 as a derivative of the Greek word eugene meaning good at birth). At the beginning of the 20th century, the shows for babies had in some places been transformed into better babies or even Fitter Families contests.

Britain’s petty lords aside, race and class remained a constant undercurrent. Nineteenth-century definitions of acceptable femininity generally applied to middle- and upper-class women. Working-class or poor women, immigrant women, women of color do not have the luxury of confining themselves to a private domestic sphere, and baby shows reinforce this ideal of white family leisure. As Barnums’ baby shows went down the road, a cobbler named Josiah Bateman staged a colorfully competitive baby show that directly raised issues of race and objectification (in an 1862 article titled The bazaar of babies, vanity lounge magazine parodied both Barnum and abolitionism). Black baby shows ran the gamut of social response: in the hands of certain promoters, they dared to present a version of black life that was appealing and participatory in mainstream American culture. In others, they were just horrible minstrels. Critics linked baby shows and slavery in concept, as Pearson writes, not only because they treated human beings as mere matter, i.e. animals, but also because, like slavery, baby shows represented the market’s intrusion into the home. .

Baby shows continued into the 20th century. A Connecticut court case in 1918 describes the fallout from a planned baby show in Hartford, whose cancellation due to the risk of epidemic disease prevented the awarding of 120 prizes. Likewise, the practice has evolved into different amusements over time, from adult beauty pageantry to concepts such as Dr. Martin Couneys’ use of Coney Island foot traffic to show off and fund his beauty clinic. ‘incubator.

Support JSTOR everyday! Join our new membership program on Patreon today.