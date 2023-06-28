Paparazzi Manav Manglani reveals Bollywood gossip and fans are shocked





When you think of paps in India, two names that quickly come to mind are Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani. Both are famous for posting photos of celebrities every time they step out, whether it’s at the airport to catch a flight or for a fancy night out on the town. Let’s just say they’re always aware of what’s going on and who’s meeting who. That’s why when Manav Manglani took to Reddit to host an Ask Me Anything sitting on Reddit, we tuned in to see what kind of explosive secrets he revealed. And it turns out there were quite a few.

Reddit_BollyBlindsNGossip Asking him one of the most important questions and one that has many fans curious – How do paps land in restaurants, gyms and airports when a celebrity is visiting. Are they camping outside the usual celebrity hangouts or are PR calling you. To this, Manav replied: We know the places where celebrities usually go for workout lunches and dinners, so we continue to check them frequently and there are times when we are informed of their whereabouts by l public relations team.

Reddit_BollyBlindsNGossip He further shared another question, I can say his 30-70 30% PR motivated 70% of our own research and hard work to stalk celebrities and do the job through our sources. Another asked if there is a real rate card for celebrity photos, as Karan Johar once mentioned on Koffee With Karan. Manav Manglani shared, Hahaha there is no rate card as such, it’s all about exclusive stories with big celebrities and the hype around them which pays off big but with the digital age booming globally, it’s also up for a raffle, and now it’s all about who clicks first and posts to reach maximum eyeballs and make the story go viral.

Reddit_BollyBlindsNGossip In fact, he even ended up revealing how much of a fan he is. Virat Kohli. When asked about the former captain, Manav shared, Cricketers are a bit private and not very media friendly, Virat was the same a few years ago but recently he has softened up and is more friendly to paparazzi and us oblige for the clicks and even the selfies since we are all big fans of Kohli main to hoon ekdum bada wala fan.. KOHLI KOHLI.KOHLI KOHLI. Another user asked, Hi Manav! How is it to interact with Katrina? Is she really so private that she’s rarely spotted by you and other dads?

Reddit_BollyBlindsNGossip To that, he responded by saying, Well yeah, she’s a bit private and not easily spotted, but when she’s out, she’s all hearted and easy to interact with, my personal take. There were many other questions that Manav ended up asking, satiating the curiosity of quite a few fans!

