Actor Julian Sands dies after hiking in California

After the success of A room with a viewSands moved to Hollywood, although he said he had no desire to become a Hollywood actor. I was looking for something exotic, things that took me out of myself, he told the Guardian. I think I found myself a bit boring. Following A room with a viewhe tried a completely different style of period piece, playing the English Romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in Gothic (1986), director Ken Russells horror film version of a real-life encounter between writers including Shelley, his wife Mary, played by Natasha Richardson, and Lord Byron, played by Gabriel Byrne. James Ivory is like an Indian miniaturist, and Ken Russell is a graffiti artist, Sands said The New York Times, reflecting the differences between the two directors. James Ivory looks like an ornithologist observing his subjects from afar with a pair of binoculars, while Ken Russell is a big game hunter filming a load of rhinos.

Julian Sands with Helena Bonham-Carter in the movie A Room with a View. Sands further strayed from Merchant-Ivory fare as the main character of warlock (1989), about a 17th century wizard transplanted to present-day Los Angeles. As a wizard, I am the prince of malevolence, Sands told a reporter. He’s so bad that there’s something appealing and pure about his badness. Throughout his life, Sands straddled the American and European film worlds, and he seemed equally at home in arthouse films and blockbusters. My nerves were strained in the death scene, when I must have had about 200 of these little spiders on my face. Everything was real, no CGI. Actor Julian Sands on his role in Arachnophobia He ventured into the with his appearance in Siesta (1987), about an American skydiver (Ellen Barkin) who wakes up on the grass of an airport runway to find herself mysteriously jettisoned in Spain.

In Boxing Helen (1993), a pitifully perverse work, like a Washington Post film critic described it, Sands played a surgeon who amputates the arms and legs of a woman who is the object of his desire. In the most popular category, he memorably appeared as Dr. James Atherton, an entomologist, in Arachnophobia (1990), about a killer South American spider that invades the United States. The chance of Arachnophobia is that I don’t have arachnophobia, Sands told an interviewer years later, referring to the fear of spiders. Although my nerves were strained at the death scene, when I must have had about 200 of these little, little spiders on my face. Everything was real, no CGI. Yeah. It was a memory. Julian Sands shoots Painted Bird in the Czech Republic in 2017. Credit: Reuters He said he found no conflict between the two poles of his work, the high and the low.

I don’t apologize to any side. Although they sometimes feel like I should, he told the Guardian. A lot of films in Europe have depth, subtlety and nuance, which may or may not translate into a good film. Some of the American movies like warlock Or Arachnophobia are much more like being in a cartoon. Playing the character requires less emotion, intellect, imagination, but the demand for technical skills is quite high. Sands was born in the town of Otley in West Yorkshire. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department, his full name was Julian Richard Sands and he was born on January 4, 1958. Sand’s father surveyed agricultural soils and her mother, a secretary in a garage, was an amateur actress. Sands was still a child when she took him to see Laurence Olivier in a production of Shakespeares Richard IIIarousing his interest in theatre. Julian Sands in Night Sun by the Taviani brothers from Leo Tolstoy’s novel Father Sergius. Credit: Unknown origin Sands studied at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London before embarking on her career. One of his first roles was in the British TV mini-series A married manstarring Anthony Hopkins as a tortured adulterer.