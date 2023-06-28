Entertainment
The Bollywood star who started a family office | Asset owners
Vivek Anand Oberoi, Bollywood actor and president of Oberoi Family Office, which he founded 9 years ago, divides his family investments into two camps: “stable and sexy”.
The stable 60% of his family’s wealth is invested through a range of funds and managers, mostly in equities, with a heavy weighting in India. The sexy part – the other 40% – is Oberoi’s personal focus, which he now dedicates his professional life to when not playing.
Much of that is funneled into fast-turnover private equity opportunities with companies started and managed by Oberoi himself and a small team (he also runs a separate venture capital funding operation, with investments of up to seven years, and a portfolio of direct real estate investments).
He has between 6 and 12 live investments at any given time. the typical investment period is between 12 months and 24 months and the average deal size for these investments is around $10 million, of which between 25% and 50% comes from Oberoi itself.
“Over the past five years, the lowest return on a single company we’ve had is 180% and the highest is 356%,” he said.
NEVER SOLO
Oberoi always invests alongside others, preferring entrepreneurs he knows, including friends from his career in Bollywood or other family office investors he has met since formalizing his family office structure.
“I never go solo; I want a group of like-minded investors who I feel comfortable with, with a common philosophy of positive social impact,” he said.
Oberoi focuses on family businesses where ownership or control passes from the older generation to the younger generation, where the business needs capital to scale quickly, and where Oberoi himself can play an active role in advising members of the family throughout the transition.
“When this next generation arrives, it brings back the learnings of [education in] the United States or the United Kingdom. We’re looking for something that makes a lot of money, but has a start-up flavor, that’s potentially scalable and open to new ideas, so you can combine best practices and technology with that growth,” he said. -he declares.
Oberoi’s personal involvement is an integral part of his investment in a business. “I think that’s important when you’re trying to understand the cultural fabric of a company and its impact on its social environment,” he added.
The 46-year-old often sits between the two generations involved in the businesses he owns, giving him an edge in facilitating communication between them, he says.
“I put some skin in the game, show that I believe in family, and talk to 60-somethings and 30-somethings and both [generations] end up calling me ‘Bhai’,” he said, referring to the Hindi word for big brother, also used as a term of endearment or respect.
THE INDIAN MSME MARKET
Oberoi focused on India’s huge micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, which collectively accounts for 30% of the country’s GDP and 40% of exports, according to government figures.
“There are 68 million SMEs in India with little or no debt, decent assets, a good track record of profitability and the potential to grow through economic growth,” he said. “The domestic market is so big and the delta is so fast and the impact you can have is exciting.”
Returns are made through the listing of companies on one of the two major Indian SME platforms – the EMERGE platform on the Indian National Stock Exchange, NSE and BSE SME, the platform of BSE (formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange).
The relatively small investment amounts put it in a universe of opportunity that falls under the radar of the majority of private equity firms, in companies earlier in their life cycle, which can grow faster. Working with a small team, it is more nimble than institutional competitors, he said.
“The traditional deal-finding network used by private equity firms only focuses on companies that have emerged. They watch the butterflies, I’m with the caterpillars. And the big institutions are very structured, with the board of directors and the investment committee, etc., they don’t have independent decision-making.
