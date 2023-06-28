Dave Matthews Band Hosts “A Good Old Time” at Pine Knob – The Oakland Press





On a night when wildfires in Canada were wreaking havoc on local air quality, the Dave Matthews Band was themselves on fire at the Pine Knob Music Theatre. “Smells like someone’s making a campfire over there,” Matthews joked at the start of the show on Tuesday, June 27. “Yeah, we were in Detroit. Besides picking up that scratchy throat and (cough), we had a great time, we did. And that was indeed the case as he and his seven-piece band spent a solid three hours adding a memorable entry into what has become a mostly annual ritual for the DMB since 2006. The group was certainly thrilled with new music from their 10th studio album, “Walk Around the Moon,” which was released last month and was their ninth consecutive Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. The DMB delivered five songs of the set, acknowledging their potential unfamiliarity in keeping the live performances short and largely faithful to the recorded versions, although “Monsters”, “Madman’s Eyes” and the funky “The Only Thing” in particular sounded bolder and more aggressive in person. But the band’s trademark jamming has been retained for older fare, with many moments among the 21 songs that met and even exceeded DMB’s lofty improvisational standards. This was true from the first notes, as Matthews and company used Caribbean motifs to link the opening cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Fool in the Rain” with his own “Warehouse”, establishing a pattern that allowed the guitarist Tim Reynolds, keyboardist Buddy Strong, saxophonist Jeff Coffin and trumpeter Rashawn Ross stretch out while drummer Carter Beauford and bassist Stefan Lessard provided a solid foundation albeit with their own virtuoso flashes. The highlight of the evening was a roughly 20-minute rendition of “Seek Up,” a cardless shootout of solos that gave each musician time in the spotlight and featured instrumental “dialogues” between them. Coffin and Ross in particular would do the same on several other songs, while Strong spotlighted the new “Break Free” with a jazzy electric piano solo. The song choices were just as intriguing as Tuesday’s. Only a loose and expansive “Typical Situation” and the “Ants Marching” conclusion came from what could be considered the DMB’s top shelf, but the nearly 14,000 devotees were just as happy to hear other favorites. such as “Grace is Gone”, “The Best of What’s Around”, “Dancing Nancies”, “What You Are” and an explosive “Jimi Thing”, which continued with “Brick House” by the Commodores to close the main set on a dance party note. “Why I Am” was preceded, as usual, by Matthews’ foreboding “Kill the Preacher”, and the band also offered “Stay or Leave” from Matthews’ 2003 solo album “Some Devil”, a another song that gave Coffin space to shine. . Matthews reminded the crowd that he and the band were hardly strangers to these parts, stating (as usual) the venue “has always been Pine Knob”, slamming other amphitheaters around the country that are still under the name of sponsors. The Daveheads, however, were just happy to have the band back, whatever the name of the venue was and especially when it sounded as loud as Tuesday. Buddy Guy brings the blues to Meadow Brook, and everyone was happy to have them Eric Church holds him down on a rainy night at Pine Knob Lyle Lovett was tall and responsible for the Meadow Brook Amphitheater Santana returns to Pine Knob a year after scary meltdown

