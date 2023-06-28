Pasoori Nu To Lambi Judaai, 9 Bollywood hits inspired or copied from Pakistani songs





While the Indian music industry produces thousands of songs every year, hundreds of them are usually remakes and remixes. When that wasn’t enough, music producers even drew inspiration from foreign industries to create their hits. One of these songs is currently making the buzz.

India time A remake of popular Pakistani hit song Pasoori, Bollywood film SatyaPrem Ki Katha released a track named Pasoori Nu. This created a lot of resentment and disappointment among music lovers because why not. With hundreds of music producers, singers and lyricists, it’s high time Bollywood stopped stocking up on existing hits to butter its bread. Here is a look at 15 times when Pakistani songs inspired Bollywood songs:-

India time 1. Pasoori No This star of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was inspired by Coke Studio Pakistans song Pasoori. Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the remake is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. 2. Munni Badnaam Hui This popular hit featuring Salman Khan and Malaika Arora has thrilled so many Indians to its beats. But do you know that this song was inspired by Pakistani song named Larka Badnaam Hova Haseena Tere Liye which appeared in Umar Sharifs 1992 movie Mr Charlie? 3. Zaalima Coca-Cola Dancer Nora Fatehi rocked India with this song sung by Shreya Ghoshal but few people knew that this song is also from Pakistan. Veteran singer Noor Jehan sang this song titled Zalim Coca Cola Peya From Far Away In Time. 4. Lambi Judaai This track by Meenakshi Seshadri and Jackie Shroff of Subhash Ghais from the movie Hero was a super hit in India. Originally, this song was a folk song owned by legendary Pakistani singer Reshma who later sold the rights to its Indian adaptation. 5. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast This energetic number by Akshay and Raveenas was an adaptation of the Sufi song by Ustad Nusrat Ali Khans titled Dam Mast Mast. The song went on a journey from being a soulful qawwali to being a thumka-filled song. 6. Aahun Aahun Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan put on their dancing shoes for this Love Aaj Kal track. This song was also inspired by the worldwide success of Pakistani singer Shaukat Ali Kadi Ty Has Bol. 7. Mera Piya Ghar Aya Madhuri Dixit made the world remember her time with this song and how really good she was. This dance number was also once a qawwali written in the 18th century by Baba Bulleh Shah and performed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on several occasions. 8. Acha Sila Diya Tune Mera Pyaar Ka The song that made every broken heart cry for centuries was also inspired by Noor Jehans song Koi Nawaan Lara La Ke from the 1970 film Vichhora. The adapted song featured in the film Bewafa Sanam and the track was sung by Sonu Nigam. 9. hawaa hawaa The song Hawaa Hawaa by Arjun Kapoor and Ileana DCruz Mubarakan was also a line from the Pakistani song Hawa Hawa by Hassan Jahangir. Well, if you hear both, we doubt you’ll find a difference. (For more news and updates from the world of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, keep reading Indiatimes Entertainment and let us know your thoughts on this story in the comments below.)

