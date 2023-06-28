The Witchers Anya Chalotra on her dual Anglo-Indian heritage and growing up in Bollywood





Yennefer de Vengerberg is a name that needs no introduction for fans of the witcher, which began as a short story submission for a Polish magazine in 1986, received a multi-book narration throughout the 90s, was interpreted as a video game in 2007, and spawned various comic book iterations over the course of the last decade before finally being adapted as a TV series for Netflix in 2019. And yet, for the grand scale on which the fantasy drama is produced (and the fact that she plays a central character opposite the eponymous witcher, Geralt, tried by none other than Henry Cavill), Anya Chalotra is a relative newbie on the scene. But where others might have waded under the weight of the legacy attached to the role, the 26-year-old rose to the challenge, gently shedding the years between her and the ancient witch she plays. Coat, Issey Miyake. Photographed by Arun Chalotra Coat, Issey Miyake. Photographed by Arun Chalotra Watching her on Zoom, dressed in a plain white shirt, her hair pulled back into a messy bun, her face devoid of any trace of makeup as far from the glamorous, power-hungry mage she plays on the show as she can being I wonder if it’s the self-confidence of a young millennial. Chalotra, on the contrary, considers him an old soul. Since I was a child, I have always connected better with the adults in my family. I would love to hear the stories told by my grandparents. I’d just sit there and figure it all out, she smiled, her eyes wide. I realize at this point that I’m waiting for her irises to deepen into the vibrant purple shade I’m so used to seeing on TV, but they retain their brown-green warmth. . Yennefer is almost 100 years old, so it’s up to me to find the balance between being someone who has seen the world a lot and someone who understands things on the go simply because the world around her is constantly changing. Being oddly precocious is also one of the reasons Chalotra hasn’t been able to embrace social media with the same dizzying alacrity as people her age. With just 35 posts on her feed since she debuted on Instagram five years ago, most of which include blurry photos of friends and flora, Chalotra keeps her fame refreshing. I think I just don’t like Instagram, she says in a rather neutral tone. I don’t like how social media changes or alters my mind. Self-obsession is an occupational hazard in my career and I’d rather spend that extra time on something or someone else. That being said, I understand that this is the direction we are headed in and I don’t want to make any enemies with social media; I want to befriend him so that I can use him in a better way. There are so many opinions I’m not ready to share yet and so many things I need to learn, so I guess it reflects me, but not all of me. Sometimes I may share an intimate photo of my family, but that’s okay because in the moment it seems honest.

