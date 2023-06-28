Bay Port Inn offers summer entertainment for the whole family





The Bay Port Inn offers a variety of entertainment this summer for the whole family and is becoming a destination to relax and enjoy the summer in Huron County.

Located in Bay Port, adjacent to BC Mc Leish Memorial Park, the restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating and weekend entertainment.

The bar and restaurant are co-owned by Gerald Ignash and Melissa Mell, who bought the bar in 2020 and reopened it in 2021 after renovations. Mell, who spoke to the Tribune, spoke about the summer season of the restaurant and what they offer to the community. “Sunday afternoons we do live music and (people play) cornhole, and the kids play games outside,” Mell said. “It’s good to have the park next to us.” The restaurant doesn’t stay open too late, with Mell saying she’d rather see small groups, families and the community for dinner than a late-night crowd. “It’s live music or activities,” Mell said. “We had comedians and hypnotists. I had never believed in (hypnotists) until we had them (last) winter indoors. It was really happening! I do karaoke for the kids every Saturday from 3-5 p.m.,” Mel said. “It gives them a chance to have a little fun on my stage rather than all the adults taking the mic. (Kids) love it. We started on Memorial Day, it gets a lot of people.” The focus with the Bay Port Inn isn’t just live music, Mell said she was making a place where the family could come for a bite to eat and have a good time for the summer. “We’ve got the DNR boat launch and the fishing company and then a couple of little shops opened up in town which was really cool to see Bay Port getting some action,” Mell said. . “We are also pet friendly, people can bring their puppies as long as they are on a leash.” Visitors to Bay Port can use all the amenities right around the restaurant. Mell added that there were lots of fishing tournaments and there would soon be a Ducks Unlimited chapter in Bay Port with an orientation on the last day of the Fish Sandwich Festival. With the Bay Port Inn, Mell is happy that the rest of the town is growing in a positive way and with the support of the surrounding community. “I didn’t know anything about Bay Port when I bought this place and it was really hard to do this restaurant again,” Mell said. “It took about a month, I was going home crying…but now they’re great people in this town. If I need anything, I’ve got 10 men or 10 women ready to do n anything for me, whether it’s borrowing something I don’t have anymore or running to the store if I’m completely overwhelmed. It’s such a good community, people make my day every day. The Bay Port Inn can be found online via its Facebook page and is located at 827 Promenade Street in Bay Port. It offers live music and entertainment every weekend.

