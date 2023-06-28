Singer Pasoori Shae Gill to fans on Bollywood remake of her song: Don’t Send Hate | Bollywood

Pakistani singer Shae Gill has reacted to all the hate coming for Satyaprem Ki Katha’s song Pasoori Nu. She said those who don’t like the new song shouldn’t listen to it at all. The song Pasoori Nu by Satyaprem Ki Katha is a recreation of the hit Pakistani number sung by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani feature in the song sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Read also : Did Arijit Singh just confess that he made a remake of Pasoori to support a charity: Thodi gaali kha lenge Shae Gill reacted to Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Pasoori Nu.

Shae Gill on the Pasoori remake

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Shae Gill said: I got a lot of questions about whether it was my decision. Guys, I don’t own the song, I don’t have the rights, so I didn’t sell it. I actually found out thanks to you guys about the remake of the song.

In a message to her fans who didn’t like the song, she added, “I also want to talk about the hate people are sending towards the new song. I understand you all love the original Pasoori so much, I’m so grateful for the love, I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am. But at the same time, I don’t want you to send hate to anyone else. Just consider it an interpretation rather than a remake. Maybe that will help. And if it’s something you don’t like at all, I would tell you not to listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don’t listen to it, because not liking something and talking about it at home is always okay, but if you publicly humiliate and insult someone, that’s not very nice, n ‘is this not ?

Naked Pasoori in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Pasoori Nu features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani lip-syncing to the lyrics while pairing up in white. Sharing the song on Instagram, Kartik wrote Adha hai Dil mera..Poora Tujhse Hove. Feel the magic of love with the song Midas Touch#PasooriNu by Arijit. However, the movement received hate for interfering with a song that continues to be a hit across the world.

Learn more about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satya Prem Ki Katha is set to hit theaters on June 29. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romance film reunites Kartik and Kiara following their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.