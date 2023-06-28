Entertainment
Meghan Markle may have the last laugh after Hollywood Titan slams her talent
While United Talent Agency (UTA) CEO Jeremy Zimmer was busy criticizing Meghan Markles’ talent, some supporters were armed with evidence that makes the Hollywood executive look a bit stupid. And this tea is very hot!
It looks like UTA was looking to sign the Duchess of Sussex as a client, according to Page 6. If you follow royal news then you know that William Morris Endeavor (WME) won in the end but UTA seemed very eager to have her on the talent roster, thanks to the insider who shared the delightful details. Before the tea is spilled, let’s refresh everyone on what Zimmer said about Meghan.
Turns out Meghan Markle wasn’t a great audio talent, or necessarily any type of talent, Zimmer told attendees of the 2023 Cannes Lions publicity festival last week. And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you good at anything. However, an insider gave major insight into Page 6 on what was going on behind the scenes before UTA lost Meghan to WME. So why did Jeremy have multiple agents trying to sign Meghan? They were in serious pursuit, the source shared. One of their agents was recently actively pursuing her.
Whether you’re a fan of Meghan or not, any Hollywood talent agency would trip over themselves to have her as a client. With its current post-royal rebranding underway, she is on the verge of earning huge money if WME aligns her with the right projects to advance her career, they want to make her a top talent. So it’s Zimmer who looks kinda dumb here because how did he not know his own agents were scrambling to get her on the UTA client list? So Meghan has the final say here.
