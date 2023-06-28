Downhome Darlings spreads Christmas cheer in July | News | Daily Sun Villages

Connect with us

You can enjoy a tropical Christmas in the summer with The Downhome Darlings.

Kari Ringer and Chelsea McLean will perform in The Downhome Darlings’ new show, The Downhome Darlings Christmas Party in July, at 6 p.m. on July 11 at the Wildwood Community Center.

Tickets, which include a drink and dessert, are $25 at buytickets.at/johnnywild.

Both Ringer and McLean are known as the women supporting Johnny Wild in Johnny Wild and the Delights, but The Downhome Darlings is their own special project.

Downhome Darlings is a passion project for Kari and me, McLean said. It’s close to the heart, it’s our baby. We write the shows, top to bottom.

She said she knew audiences would love her Christmas show in July because of its variety.

There is dancing, humor, singing, it keeps people entertained all the time.

She said she was looking forward to introducing this new show to their fan base.

We have a wonderful fan community that we can’t find anywhere else,” McLean said. I hope they are ready to get weird and Christmas at the same time.

She said it would be unlike any other show The Downhome Darlings fans have seen so far.

This show is tropical themed, Ringer said. It’s less about snowflakes than about Christmas in the sand. There will be special guest appearances, fun songs and shenanigans the audience has never seen before.

Each guest will receive a drink token for the available bar, which will offer beer, wine, a specialty eggnog cocktail, or a specialty hot chocolate cocktail.

The bar also includes marshmallow toppings, chocolate shavings, peppermint schnapps, and caramel vodka.

It’s going to be a comfortable and intimate experience, Ringer said.

She said The Downhome Darlings put on a successful Christmas show during the winter months with favorite Christmas carols and classic holiday hits.

We’ve had such a wonderful response in the past, McLean said. It’s a good time. We tRinger said this show will be a little different than what audiences might expect.

The Downhome Darlings pride themselves on creating a new show every time, she said. There will be audience interaction with musical numbers and comedic moments, it’s a more theatrical style performance.

She said audiences will hear lots of steel drumming and can expect parodies of traditional classics with a sunny twist to fit the tropical theme.

We have a character, Kitty Meringue, on the show who hosts a cooking show and invites a guest onto the stage to bake a fruitcake, Ringer said. It will be a real play in two acts.

She said she and McLean are proud of the self-produced event.

We take a bare space and create a scenic environment with lighting, sound design, costumes, set, it’s a production in its own right, Ringer said. We are proud to partner with the Wildwood Community Center, bar staff and our caterers, Publix Baking, who will make custom dessert platters for each table.

Guests are encouraged to dress up as the theme.

Knowing it’s Christmas in July, I’m excited to see the guest costumes, Ringer said. It will make for memorable photos, that’s for sure.

Editor Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or [email protected].

