Prabhas gets the best lesson from Adipurush not to come back to Bollywood?





Prabhas is one of the biggest superstars in the entertainment industry, and we all know that the Baahubali franchise is the biggest movie of his career. But ever since the reports of Adipurush directing surfaced, there have been numerous reports claiming that Adipurush is going to be Prabhas’ costliest film to date. The excitement that reigned in the audience after the release of the film turned into a nightmare for them. Prab made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the lead actress. But the film received mixed reviews and ratings from audiences as it failed to live up to their expectations. Then another pan-Indian film, ‘Radhe Shyam released in March 2022 was one of the most expensive films which failed massively at the box office. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film reportedly suffered losses of over Rs 100 crore. ‘Radhe Shyam’ only made Rs 48 crore on the first day, despite having a large budget. And now, speaking of his latest Bollywood movie, Adipurush, the craze, buzz, expectation and excitement turned out to be more opposite than that. And of course, Prabhas must be cursing himself, “Why did I make this movie?” Coming to the point, the charm of Prabhas who is part of South Indian film industry has not been seen in Bollywood at all. Adipurush is not only the flop of his life; it was the first film that earned him critical acclaim from all quarters. First, he should have understood that if a movie is about gods and goddesses, it has to be thoroughly researched, even if you’re not a writer or creator. And directors also have to know that if they’re making a film about Hinduism or any other culture, they have to learn everything about it. Because nowadays people’s eyes sit like nothing can be hidden, and in the age of social media, not at all. And there’s no such thing: Prabhas shouldn’t come back to Bollywood after this movie because it’s his choice where to work and where not. But in Prabhas’ next films, he should make a careful decision because at the moment there is only money and nepotism left in Bollywood. His next films include Project K, Salaar and others, which he has to deal with or he will lose his fans. Read also : Ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia comes to support Kusha Kapila after facing massive criticism

