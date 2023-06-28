Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial begins as jury is sworn in | Entertainment
The jury in the Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial was sworn in at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday (28.06.23).
The 63-year-old actor was charged in 2022 in London with four counts of sexual assault, which were allegedly committed between 2005 and 2013.
Spacey pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Hollywood star – who waved and had a smile on her face as she arrived in court two hours early – appeared in court for the first day of the trial, which will last around four weeks, and jurors heard details of the charges.
Opening arguments will not be heard until Friday (6/30/23), with no court scheduled for Thursday (6/29/23).
The ‘Baby Driver’ actor nodded as judge Mark Wall said members of the jury may have known him by name and may have seen his films, Sky News reports.
They were also told that there would be significant publicity surrounding the trial.
The actor appeared in court last month via video where it was confirmed that the trial would begin on June 28.
Last July, the actor denied five counts related to four counts of sexual assault and an allegation of engaging in sexual activity without consent, and in January denied seven additional counts.
Spacey also explained that he hopes his lawsuit will go along the same lines as the Anthony Rapp case, in which the actor was found not liable for sexual misconduct in a $40 million lawsuit.
He said: As soon as scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart. That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case.
Spacey was found not liable in the lawsuit.
Spacey also said of the lawsuit against him: In 10 years it won’t mean anything.
My work will live longer than me, and that’s what will be remembered.
