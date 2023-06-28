K-drama star Ok Taec-yeon gearing up for his Bollywood debut? Here’s what we know

South Korean star OK Taecyeon, popular with Indian K-drama fans for shows such as “Vincenzo,” says he loves a lot of Indian content and often wonders what it would be like to appear in a movie or an Indian show. The musician-actor is currently seen in Prime Video’s fantasy drama “HeartBeat” where he plays a half-human and half-vampire who is forced to share a home with a cold-hearted person.

Responding to the huge enthusiasm for Korean shows in India, Taec-yeon said PTI in a virtual interview from Seoul that he would do his best to “return that love.”

He has not been to India and says he would like to do so as soon as possible. “I enjoy a lot of Indian movies and content and it’s very popular in Korea too. Sometimes, watching some Indian content, I was like, ‘What would it be like if I appeared in one of them’ ? ”

“Not just the content, I know India has so much more to offer…” the 34-year-old actor added.

“HeartBeat,” which aired Monday on the streamer, also features Yoon So-Hee of “Ghost Doctor,” Won Ji-An of “DP” and “If You Wish Upon Me,” and newbie Park Kang-Hyun. .

Taec-yeon said he was drawn to the show because it gave him a chance to play a vampire. He was especially beloved in India for his negative spin as a corrupt and violent chaebol (a second-generation conglomerate heir) who takes on Song Joong-ki’s titular consigliere in “Vincenzo.” Taec-yeon, known for his roles in “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” and “Bring it on, Ghost”, is also famous as a rapper for Korean boy band 2PM.

The Korean star, who spent his early years in the United States and is fluent in English, Korean and Japanese, credited streaming services with popularizing K content around the world.

“Korean dramas, now we call them K-dramas, have been around for a long time and people have enjoyed them. But obviously, it’s a fairly recent development that it’s so widely loved around the world. is all thanks to the many streaming services and efforts they put into many subtitles and dubs and, of course, the global audiences who watch and enjoy our content,” he said.

The actor hopes “HeartBeat” will enjoy similar popularity.

Ji-An, 23, who stars alongside Taecyeon on the show, said she was drawn to her because the show felt lighthearted and had room for fun.

On the question of the global popularity of K-drama, she said, “As my acting career hasn’t been that long, I honestly couldn’t feel it personally. But I’m so grateful to hear that. All I can say is that I will be responsible and dedicated in the future.”

So-Hee, 30, said she joined “HeartBeat” because she always wanted to do fantasy drama.

“…I would have loved to play a vampire but I play a character who has more money and power than a vampire so I was very happy,” she said.

Kang-Hyun, 33, credited Korean content for its popularity around the world.

“I think Koreans have a particularly strong love for content. And that’s also because of the authenticity and authenticity that we bring through dramas… Everything from the heart is universal. Maybe that’s why they’re so beloved,” he said. said.