Entertainment
K-drama star Ok Taec-yeon gearing up for his Bollywood debut? Here’s what we know
Responding to the huge enthusiasm for Korean shows in India, Taec-yeon said PTI in a virtual interview from Seoul that he would do his best to “return that love.”
He has not been to India and says he would like to do so as soon as possible. “I enjoy a lot of Indian movies and content and it’s very popular in Korea too. Sometimes, watching some Indian content, I was like, ‘What would it be like if I appeared in one of them’ ? ”
“Not just the content, I know India has so much more to offer…” the 34-year-old actor added.
“HeartBeat,” which aired Monday on the streamer, also features Yoon So-Hee of “Ghost Doctor,” Won Ji-An of “DP” and “If You Wish Upon Me,” and newbie Park Kang-Hyun. .
Taec-yeon said he was drawn to the show because it gave him a chance to play a vampire. He was especially beloved in India for his negative spin as a corrupt and violent chaebol (a second-generation conglomerate heir) who takes on Song Joong-ki’s titular consigliere in “Vincenzo.” Taec-yeon, known for his roles in “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” and “Bring it on, Ghost”, is also famous as a rapper for Korean boy band 2PM.
The Korean star, who spent his early years in the United States and is fluent in English, Korean and Japanese, credited streaming services with popularizing K content around the world.
“Korean dramas, now we call them K-dramas, have been around for a long time and people have enjoyed them. But obviously, it’s a fairly recent development that it’s so widely loved around the world. is all thanks to the many streaming services and efforts they put into many subtitles and dubs and, of course, the global audiences who watch and enjoy our content,” he said.
The actor hopes “HeartBeat” will enjoy similar popularity.
Ji-An, 23, who stars alongside Taecyeon on the show, said she was drawn to her because the show felt lighthearted and had room for fun.
On the question of the global popularity of K-drama, she said, “As my acting career hasn’t been that long, I honestly couldn’t feel it personally. But I’m so grateful to hear that. All I can say is that I will be responsible and dedicated in the future.”
So-Hee, 30, said she joined “HeartBeat” because she always wanted to do fantasy drama.
“…I would have loved to play a vampire but I play a character who has more money and power than a vampire so I was very happy,” she said.
Kang-Hyun, 33, credited Korean content for its popularity around the world.
“I think Koreans have a particularly strong love for content. And that’s also because of the authenticity and authenticity that we bring through dramas… Everything from the heart is universal. Maybe that’s why they’re so beloved,” he said. said.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/k-drama-star-ok-taec-yeon-gearing-up-for-a-bollywood-debut-heres-what-we-know/articleshow/101344131.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchange Eid-ul-Adha greetings
- K-drama star Ok Taec-yeon gearing up for his Bollywood debut? Here’s what we know
- North High School’s pitcher trades cricket ball for baseball
- new hope could fetch $2 million at auctionExBulletin
- Google claims rights to all things Generative AI
- The earthquake zone is ready for the start of the school year: Minister
- Blink and Its Gone: A Weekend in Beijing
- Donald Trump strikes back, seeking to turn the tide with woman who accused him of rape
- Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial begins as jury is sworn in | Entertainment
- California Media Reports Say Federal Agents Are Investigating Bitwise
- Ukrainian FM predicts challenges to Putin’s power
- Ticket prices for Foo Fighters’ UK tour have been revealed.