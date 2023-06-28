How Hollywood hid Rock Hudson, its biggest gay movie star – Rolling Stone

As many Among the All-American Dream Boats, Roy Harold Fitzgerald (née Scherer Jr.) traveled to Hollywood after World War II, accepting the offer to seek out a friend’s brother if he ever found himself in the greater Los Angeles area. The ex-Marine mechanic had matinee idol looks, corn-fed wholesomeness and a lean physique; anyone who took a look at Fitzgerald would have immediately thought, “He should be in pictures. The young man was told that acting was a “chicken thing” when he was growing up in the Midwest, and that he should be a police officer or a firefighter… you know, real male jobs. But here he was near the edge of the Dream Factory assembly line, and talent scout Henry Wilson instinctively knew the kid would be big.

The fact that Fitzgerald was gay wasn’t a problem – it was Hollywood, after all – although he had to make sure to keep it a secret. There were protocols in place for this, from arranged “dates” with starlets to suppressed reporting to underground clubs that catered to a famous closed clientele. The real problem, Wilson thought, was that fucking name. So he renamed it Rock Hudson. Who needs to be a cop when you have a manly name like that?

Two things immediately come to mind when we think of Hudson now: how he was the epitome of a mid-20th century studio system leader who moved from cheap westerns and adventure films cheaper to Universal grade-A projects; and how did his death from an AIDS-related illness in 1985 make him both the reluctant face of the disease and force the general public to talk about it seriously? Rock Hudson: All Heaven Allowed, HBO’s new documentary about the handsome man they called Rock, is less interested in his career and much more fascinated by his “secret” second life. It’s intrigued by the man on screen, but much more in the real Hudson. Specifically, the person who managed to maintain their straight-next-door masquerade while living out loud as quietly as possible. Long live contradictions!

Editor’s Choice

Oh, the doc gets into the origin story and filmography a bit, giving us a quick look at the lanky kid from Illinois who would eventually become, according to one of the voiceovers, “the Tom Cruise of his day. “. A split-screen montage of his early work as a background and/or bit player makes you feel like no one quite knew what to do with Rock yet, other than enjoy that jaw-dropping. Eventually, he stumbles upon a ridiculous comedy titled Has anyone seen my daughter? (1952), which introduced him to director Douglas Sirk. The German émigré launches Hudson into a series of glamorous melodramas, starting with Gorgeous Obsession (1954), and then our man goes off to the A-list races. He also ends up starring in a surprising number of films in which the actor says a host of lines and acts out scenes that, with hindsight and acumen from the camp, now read like coded transmissions from the celluloid closet. Seriously, have you watched Pillow talk recently?!

If you saw Rock Hudson Home Movies, Mark Rappaport’s 1991 document that ties all those screen moments together, so you’re familiar with those wink digs and hidden-in-sight readings. What All that heaven has allowed has that previous document however is not what appears to be filmmaker Stephen Kijak’s access to Hudson’s actual home movies – let alone the benefit of a platform like HBO telling this story to a larger audience. wide and now much more receptive. And it’s the focus on the hidden aspects of his existence in the spotlight, along with the testimonies of Hudson’s many friends, lovers, ex-lovers, temporary boyfriends and casual encounters, that make this posthumous portrait both a historical fix and frustratingly unbalanced viewing. experience. Never mind the evidence supporting the claim that no one understood how “subtle” an actor Hudson was; it certainly could be, you wouldn’t necessarily know how or why from the doc. Let’s talk about what happened behind the curtain, which seems oddly unexplored compared to what happened on screen (even Seconds, who gets the most lyrics, is overlooked) and therefore only looks like half the story.

Related

Rock Hudson and Lee Garlington vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in 1963. Martin Flaherty and the Rock Hudson Estate/HBO Collection

Which, look, to be fair: nobody needs another “Hurrah for Hollywood!” outlandish clips masquerading as a documentary. And Hudson was, by many accounts, “a sexual gladiator” who regularly hosted pool parties and gatherings at the “Castle,” his LA residence that became a stopover and safe space for the gay community in industry. Much of Hudson’s history as a gay man revolves around his death, the last third of which All that heaven has allowed deepens on behalf of Hudson’s painting as “a reluctant activist”. The good thing about this throwback is that he also wants you to know what life was like for Hudson as a gay man, and This This is where the corrective part comes in.

Tendency

You get a picture, not to mention literal snapshots, of Hudson’s active involvement in relationships, all-male vacations, one-off romantic excursions, and lifelong friendships through voice-over links on “the shared misery of the closet”. Author Armistead Maupin, who met and slept with Hudson just like City Tales made him a literary sensation, talks about trying to convince the McMillan and his wifeera to come out, which would be seen less as a professional death knell than as a liberating statement. The first part is debatable, but the second is not – and Hudson still felt the need to be seen as the epitome of straightness. He became a mentor for other artists locked up. There’s a genuine feeling that although the star was forced to lead a dual existence, she was still happy on the less publicized side of the fence. And while there isn’t what you would call explosive news here, there is plenty for the gossip-hungry fanatics. Hudson’s prodigious talents are confirmed in a unique first-person anecdote. Apparently, when you’re famous and gorgeous, heaven allows just about anything.

Anything but tell people that you, the guy who helped shoot Giant into a landmark of American cinema and made all those Doris Day romantic comedies loving men instead of women to pay customers circa 1946 to 1985. Therein lies the rub. it is better to watch All that heaven has allowed less like a rock documentary and more like a chronicle of Hollywood’s system of subterfuge and suggestion, all built around protecting and/or punishing those who prefer the company of their own sex. Hudson was commissioned for a number of public appearances with actresses and was heavily encouraged, even pushed, into a marriage with Phyllis Gates. A photo of him with another man in a bar was bought and buried, for what you suspect was an extravagant but not unusual price. Magazines like Confidential would “wonder” aloud if actors like Hudson did things the public disapproved of; Wilson would have to toss another client, Tab Hunter, to the tabloid wolves to rid them of the Rock scent. Like countless other celebrities, Hudson had to pay a price and play along. That was all Hollywood, and by extension America, allowed.