Meryl Streep and Top Actors Tell SAG-AFTRA They’re “Ready to Strike” – The Hollywood Reporter





Meryl Streep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jennifer Lawrence and hundreds of other high profile actors have signed a pointed letter telling SAG-AFTRA management they are ready to strike in order to reach a “transformative agreement “. In the message sent to the union leadership and its bargaining committee, the A-lister coalition – also including Lena Waithe, Laura Linney, Sarah Polley and Quinta Brunson – said that “a strike brings incredible hardship to so many people , and nobody wants it. But we are ready to strike if it comes to that. Calling 2023 an “unprecedented inflection point in our industry,” the group said, “what might be considered good in other years just isn’t good enough.” rolling stone was the first to report on the letter. The letter, which made the rounds on Tuesday, feared that “SAG-AFTRA members are willing to make sacrifices that the leadership is not.” The group added: “We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom and the power of our union have all been undermined over the past decade. We must reverse these trajectories. The Hollywood Reporter has contacted SAG-AFTRA for comment. The warning message came just days after union president Fran Drescher and national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told the union’s 160,000 members that talks with the Alliance of Film Producers and Television (AMPTP) had been “extremely productive” so far. . The union and the AMPTP, which negotiates on behalf of the entertainment companies, are racing against time to strike a deal as the June 30 expiration of the union’s television and theater contracts nears. Signatories have specifically signaled their interest in instituting a “seismic realignment” of minimum pay rates, residual flows and exclusivity provisions. The letter called for a transformation of self-recorded auditioning practices and major regulation of artificial intelligence, ensuring that the agreement “not only protects our likenesses, but ensures that we are well compensated when the one of our works is used to train the AI.” The union cited all of these issues specifically, with the exception of exclusivity (although short TV seasons and long hiatuses were cited), as priorities for this round of bargaining in a communication with members in May. The group also thanked the bargaining committee for their work during this round of talks, saying they were “impressed” with how the leadership “highlighted the unique issues of the negotiations and the need for realignment in our industry.” . But the point of the letter was clear: we will support a strike in order to clinch a major agreement. The letter concluded: “Now is not the time to meet in the middle, and it is no exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are upon us all. We ask that you push for all the changes we need and the protections we deserve and make history by doing so. If you are unable to follow through, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the members, and join the WGA on the picket lines. Ahead of SAG-AFTRA negotiations beginning June 7, nearly 98% of voting members have authorized a potential strike, giving their negotiators a key bargaining chip in the abbreviated 2023 talks with studios and streamers. (The authorization allows union leaders to call a strike if they deem it necessary in the negotiations.) This letter from prominent union members and bankable stars could give SAG-AFTRA negotiators another bullet point, showing that major talents will support a strike.

