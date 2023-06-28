Entertainment
Save 50% with Caesars Entertainment with Daily Getaways June 28, 2023
You can save 50% on the purchase of packages offered by Caesars Entertainment through the Today’s Daily Getaways, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and you have seven different offers to choose from.
The seven different offers through which travel must be completed by Monday July 1, 2024 and must be booked at least 30 days before scheduled arrival are:
- Two nights at Harrahs Resort Atlantic City for $500.00 50% savings:
- Accommodation for two consecutive nights in a luxurious Bayview Premium Room at Harrahs Resort Atlantic City (double occupancy).
- Celebrity chef dinner for two at the restaurant of your choice at Harrahs (maximum value $300).
- Round-trip limousine transfers between the hotel and Atlantic City International Airport.
- 2 Night Paris Getaway in Las Vegas for $700.00 50% savings:
- Accommodation in a King room for two consecutive nights at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino (double occupancy).
- Dinner for Two at Bedford by Martha Stewart
- Two 50-minute spa treatments at Voie Spa
- Round-trip limousine transportation between Harry Reid International Airport and Paris Las Vegas.
- 3 Night Getaway at Harrahs Las Vegas for $800.00 50% savings:
- Accommodation for two consecutive nights in a King room.
- Dinner for two at Gordon Ramsays Ramsays Kitchen Restaurant
- Daily access for two to the fitness center.
- Free Internet access in the room for one device.
- Round-trip limousine transportation for two between Harry Reid International Airport and Harrahs Las Vegas.
- Great Smoky Mountains Harrahs Cherokee for $800.00 50% savings:
- Accommodation for two consecutive nights in a Deluxe King room
- Dinner for two at Guy Fieris Cherokee Kitchen + Bar.
- 2 spa treatments of 50 minutes
- Free Internet access in the room for one device.
- Check Out Harrahs Resort SoCal for $800.00 50% savings:
- Two nights in a Deluxe King room
- Spa treatments for two
- Dinner for two at Gordon Ramsays Hells Kitchen
- 2 nights in Reno the biggest little town for $850.00 50% savings:
- Accommodation for three consecutive nights in a King Room at Eldorado
- Dinner for two at La Strada restaurant
- Round-trip limousine transportation between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Eldorado
- 3 Night Luxury Getaway at Caesars Palace for $1,350.00 50% savings:
- Accommodation for three (3) consecutive nights in a King Room at Caesars Palace (double occupancy; suite types may vary).
- Dinner for two at Stanton Social Prime
- Access for two to QUA Baths & Spa and two 50-minute spa treatments.
- Round-trip limousine transportation between Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and Caesars Palace.
- Free Internet access in the room for one device.
No more than a maximum of one package can be purchased under this offer.
Last boarding call
Only 60 packages in total will be available; so they should sell out almost immediately. If you want a chance to get one of these bundles through today’s daily getaways, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, be ready to buy when the specials open.
