Trending Bollywood Movies of the Year So Far: Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and More
2023 is off to a strong start for movies. The first half of the year undoubtedly has a lot to offer audiences in terms of theatrical releases and streaming-only content. A diverse slate of films, in terms of plot, budget and genre, were showcased from major studio ventures, footage from the festival circuit making its way to theaters and high-profile streaming releases. Half of 2023 has seen its fair share of a few movies that would be a highlight of just about any year. Whether these films wowed audiences or not, there’s no denying that they made headlines (some more than others) upon their release. From the Pathaan spy thriller that knocked it out of the park in the very first month of the year to Adipurush that recently created a lot of buzz for its marketing tactics, here are some trending movies of the year so far.
Mission Manju
Director: Shantanu Bagchi
With: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Paremeet Sethi, Mir Sarwar, Zachary Coffin
A spy thriller about the hostility between India and Pakistan in the 1970s, starring Sidharth Malhotra after his commendable performance in Shershaah, is the perfect formula for gripping drama. The fictional story is based on real events, including the secret development of nuclear weapons in Pakistan after the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. In Pakistan, a top secret nuclear weapons test was carried out in the 1970s. Amandeep Singh, an Indian undercover spy, must come clean to shed the label of “son of a traitor” and continue living a happy married life with a blind Pakistani girl named Nasreen and a child on the way.
Pathane
Director: Siddharth Anand
Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana
Pathaan is an ambitious action thriller that speaks to audiences and lives up to expectations. It is in a way an event film since it marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after a long absence of four years. The story revolves around India. “the decision to revoke Article 370 (the special status of Jammu and Kashmir) and how it affects a Pakistani officer who is seeking compensation from India for his ‘mistake’. He hands an olive branch to the Imposing Jim, an ex-RAW agent who was wronged by his own people. He is accompanied by his companion Rubina, a former ISI played by Deepika Padukone, with vague motives. They travel across continents while playing in a risky game of betrayal and retaliation as the three fight each other to destroy and protect the worlds they hold most dear.
Shehzada
Director: Rohit Dhawan
With: Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy
The film, which is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, centers on Bantu (Kartik Aaryan). He endured his father Valmiki’s vitriolic talk all his life until he learned he was switched at birth and is heir to a powerful family. He moves into their mansion to protect them from the assaults of a drug baron and helps the families solve their problems.
Gulmohar
Director: Rahul V Chittella
With: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Utsavi Jha, Talat Aziz
The Batra family are residing in their 34-year-old home in New Delhi for the final four days before it is demolished for development. As the matriarch makes the decision to move to Pondicherry and live independently, she wants to spend one last Holi with her family. The film covers the individual storyline of each family member as the house is packed, exploring their secrets, family dynamics, and what the future holds.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Director: Luv Ranjan
Starring: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Hasleen Kaur, Inayat Verma, Monica Chaudhary
When a “gamer” discovers a girl who is a worthy adversary and thinks falling in love is a mind game, chaos ensues. Out-of-work expert Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor) travels to Spain with his pal Dabbas for his bachelor party (Anubhav Singh Bassi). On what was to be his bachelor journey, Dabbas is joined by his own fiancé Kinchi (Monica Chaudhary) and companion Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor). Mickey and Tinni end up falling in love. There are many events in the script, so without giving away any plot points, what follows is a romantic comedy episode with strong family-centric humor.
Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway
Director: Ashima Chhibber
Starring: Neena Gupta, Rani Mukherjee, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya, Mithu Chakraborty, Soumya Mukherjee, Kristjan Sarv
The real-life experience of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian woman whose children were abducted by the Norwegian government, served as the basis for the film. In 2012, Sagarika drew attention to her battle with the Norwegian government to regain custody of her children. The film follows Indian immigrant Debika Chatterjee (Rani Mukerji) as she fights for custody of her own children after Norwegian childcare services place them in foster care. She is deemed unfit to raise them. The whole incident even led to a diplomatic issue between India and Norway.
Someone’s brother, someone’s life
Director: Farhad Samji
With: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari
Salman Khan’s character, Bhaijaan, is dedicated to leading a celibate life in order to take care of his three young bhais. They already have life partners, but Bhaijaan is still flying solo. So they scramble to find him a match. Enter Bhagya Laxmi (Pooja Hegde), who not only fits all the criteria, but also has the same name as Bhaijaan’s long-deceased ex-girlfriend. The catch is that this relationship is much more complicated than it seems because Bhagya’s Hyderabadi family has a dark and troubling past.
Director: Apoorv Singh Karki
With: Manoj Bajpayee, Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha, Jai Hind Kumar
It is the story of a lawyer from the Sessions Court in Jodhpur, who fights a five-year battle to bring justice to a little girl who was sexually assaulted by a powerful godman. The story is based on real events. The film is a biography of lowly Rajasthani lawyer PC Solanki who managed to bring justice to the girl using the POCSO law.
bloody daddy
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, Vivan Bhathena, Zeishan Quadri, Mukesh Bhatt, Vikram Mehra, Sartaaj Kakkar, Amy Aela
In Gurugram, an NCB officer (Shahid Kapoor) and his team shut down a narcotics smuggling operation, leading the drug lord (Ronit Roy) to kidnap the NCB officer’s son in exchange of a bag of cocaine. The NCB officer, having no other choice, agrees to collect the bag from the NCB headquarters and hand it over to his club for exchange. He quickly arouses the suspicions of his colleagues after visiting the club and denouncing several NCB spies.
Adipurush
Director: Om Raut
Starring: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh
The Ramayana epic is represented in Adipurush by Om Raut. The story of Seeta swayamwar, Rama’s childhood adventures, and other events before his vanvas (exile) are all touched upon in the film. It starts directly with Seeta being kidnapped by Ravana. Next, he describes the war waged by Ram. to retrieve Seeta.
