Gaming is Hollywood’s Next IP Frontier

Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” set a new benchmark for Hollywood productions adapted from video game intellectual property when it became a billion-dollar worldwide hit after its release in April.

This success wasn’t limited to Universal, as the IP holder and producer Nintendo followed up that streak with ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’, its highly anticipated sequel to ‘Breath of the Wild’. of 2017, which helped cement Nintendo. Switch as a household item. “Tears of the Kingdom” managed to sell 10 million copies in its first three days under unanimous success.

These two events are linked. Not just because “Mario” and “Zelda” are two of Nintendo’s most important franchises, but because gaming is undeniably an integral part of mainstream culture.

The franchise model has served Hollywood extremely well over the past two decades as an effective way to capture attention, exploit it and then reactivate it with additional releases. The alternative is to build a new brand from scratch in a digital environment where it is increasingly difficult and expensive to bring out new intellectual property.

Still, some of the biggest franchises are showing their age. It’s time to refresh, and this refreshment must be able to resonate with new generations of moviegoers.

Gaming, enter courtyard.

In terms of content type alone, video games represent the largest entertainment sector, as they are, by some calculations, larger than movies and recorded music combined. The most popular games are cultural artifacts that come with a massive built-in audience.

Players spend hours upon hours within the internal universe of a given game, developing empathy for its characters and a passion for the myriad stories that can be told, depending on the game’s mechanics. For many titles, this built-in audience engagement often extends beyond the core software into other digital public places like Discord servers and subreddits on Reddit.

The game-to-film trend is certainly not a brand new aspect of the film industry. Capcom’s “Resident Evil” had a long film streak at Sony Pictures, which also made two films based on the popular mobile game “Angry Birds.”

But much more recent adaptations of game IP represent a new low of success for these movies, as half of the top 10 most successful video game movies have been released in the last five years.

That said, audience journeys aren’t limited to big-screen events. January’s “The Last of Us,” based on Sony Interactive Entertainment’s critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusive, was a pivotal hit for HBO, joining the ranks of “House of the Dragon” as an original series intended to attract more viewers. the cabler, as well as subscribers to Max, HBO’s relaunched streaming home. In July, Peacock will also be dipping its toes into PlayStation IP with “Twisted Metal,” a streaming serial adaptation of the post-apocalyptic automotive mayhem video game series.

The film adaptations are certainly not slowing down. According to a IGN listplenty of gaming IPs await theaters in various stages of production and development, with Sony’s “Gran Turismo” hitting theaters next August.

Beyond AAA gaming titles, there are other less obvious gaming-related opportunities. Have you played “Adopt Me!” in Roblox? Probably not, but it’s a gaming experience that has generated over 60 billion visits since its inception five years ago. From an “attention matters” perspective, imagine the level of engagement this IP has garnered in a short period of time.

A casual pet adoption game might not carry the deepest story, but that’s not a bad thing. “Adopt me!” is the kind of gaming experience that creates an opportunity for Hollywood entities to partner with a platform like Roblox and license multiple experiences on it that already bare brand recognition with a broad range of consumers.

Games represent a new source of storytelling for Hollywood, but the responsibility shouldn’t end there. If they themselves have become their own gaming platforms within games, major studios and streamers should adapt them not just to one-off projects or series, but rather to entirely new media experiences that extend the narrative past itself. even.

