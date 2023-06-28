Entertainment
Gaming is Hollywood’s Next IP Frontier
Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” set a new benchmark for Hollywood productions adapted from video game intellectual property when it became a billion-dollar worldwide hit after its release in April.
This success wasn’t limited to Universal, as the IP holder and producer Nintendo followed up that streak with ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’, its highly anticipated sequel to ‘Breath of the Wild’. of 2017, which helped cement Nintendo. Switch as a household item. “Tears of the Kingdom” managed to sell 10 million copies in its first three days under unanimous success.
These two events are linked. Not just because “Mario” and “Zelda” are two of Nintendo’s most important franchises, but because gaming is undeniably an integral part of mainstream culture.
The franchise model has served Hollywood extremely well over the past two decades as an effective way to capture attention, exploit it and then reactivate it with additional releases. The alternative is to build a new brand from scratch in a digital environment where it is increasingly difficult and expensive to bring out new intellectual property.
Still, some of the biggest franchises are showing their age. It’s time to refresh, and this refreshment must be able to resonate with new generations of moviegoers.
Gaming, enter courtyard.
In terms of content type alone, video games represent the largest entertainment sector, as they are, by some calculations, larger than movies and recorded music combined. The most popular games are cultural artifacts that come with a massive built-in audience.
Players spend hours upon hours within the internal universe of a given game, developing empathy for its characters and a passion for the myriad stories that can be told, depending on the game’s mechanics. For many titles, this built-in audience engagement often extends beyond the core software into other digital public places like Discord servers and subreddits on Reddit.
The game-to-film trend is certainly not a brand new aspect of the film industry. Capcom’s “Resident Evil” had a long film streak at Sony Pictures, which also made two films based on the popular mobile game “Angry Birds.”
But much more recent adaptations of game IP represent a new low of success for these movies, as half of the top 10 most successful video game movies have been released in the last five years.
That said, audience journeys aren’t limited to big-screen events. January’s “The Last of Us,” based on Sony Interactive Entertainment’s critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusive, was a pivotal hit for HBO, joining the ranks of “House of the Dragon” as an original series intended to attract more viewers. the cabler, as well as subscribers to Max, HBO’s relaunched streaming home. In July, Peacock will also be dipping its toes into PlayStation IP with “Twisted Metal,” a streaming serial adaptation of the post-apocalyptic automotive mayhem video game series.
The film adaptations are certainly not slowing down. According to a IGN listplenty of gaming IPs await theaters in various stages of production and development, with Sony’s “Gran Turismo” hitting theaters next August.
Beyond AAA gaming titles, there are other less obvious gaming-related opportunities. Have you played “Adopt Me!” in Roblox? Probably not, but it’s a gaming experience that has generated over 60 billion visits since its inception five years ago. From an “attention matters” perspective, imagine the level of engagement this IP has garnered in a short period of time.
A casual pet adoption game might not carry the deepest story, but that’s not a bad thing. “Adopt me!” is the kind of gaming experience that creates an opportunity for Hollywood entities to partner with a platform like Roblox and license multiple experiences on it that already bare brand recognition with a broad range of consumers.
Games represent a new source of storytelling for Hollywood, but the responsibility shouldn’t end there. If they themselves have become their own gaming platforms within games, major studios and streamers should adapt them not just to one-off projects or series, but rather to entirely new media experiences that extend the narrative past itself. even.
Martin Berg is the CEO of DX, a cinema and event management platform based in Norway.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/vip/gaming-hollywoods-next-ip-frontier-1235656316/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gaming is Hollywood’s Next IP Frontier
- Following Mama to the table tennis club pays off
- Trump launches libel countersuit against E Jean Carroll | Donald Trump News
- Trending Bollywood Movies of the Year So Far: Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and More
- Ontario Innovation Center’s Vector Institute Secures Total State Funding of $77 Million
- Viral Ellen Star Rosie McClelland, now 16, shows off her prom dress
- Rajnath Singh – The New Indian Express
- Save 50% with Caesars Entertainment with Daily Getaways June 28, 2023
- Tennessee State becomes the first HBCU to add ice hockey
- Asian stocks mixed despite Wall Street rally
- Google Wallet adds QR code card payment for smartphones without NFC
- Trump responds to audio obtained by CNN of 2021 classified documents conversation