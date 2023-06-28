Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WJW) – The Hollywood Walk of Fame Selection Board announced the new winners for the class of 2024 this week. This group includes artists from a variety of fields, including film, television, live theatre/live performance, radio, recording and sports entertainment. Police arrest drug lab disguised as pizza place

Notable winners in the Motion Picture category include the late Chadwick Boseman, recognized for his outstanding contributions to cinema. Other recipients include Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci and Michelle Yeoh. American actor Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Valerie MACON/AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addresses the crowd at the Nerdist fan event for Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” at the El Capitan Theater on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – JUNE 17: Gal Gadot attends Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023 at Fundao Bienal de So Paulo on June 17, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for NETFLIX)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Maggie Gyllenhaal speaks during the ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’ Q&A with Emma Thompson and Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Whitby Screening Room on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 27: Chris Meledandri accepts the CinemaCon Award for Excellence in Stage Animation during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, on April 27 April 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/FilmMagic)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 06: Chris Pine attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Christina Ricci attends Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Emmy FYC Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on May 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

MACAO, MACAO – JUNE 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the Karl Lagerfeld Grand Celebration at Karl Lagerfeld on June 10, 2023 in Macau. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld) In the Television category, winners include Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington and the dynamic duo of Ral De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the popular television show “El Gordo y La Flaca”, which will have a joint ceremony. The Recording category will see stars given to Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani and Andre ‘Dr. Dre’Young. Jane Krakowski and the late Otis Redding will be honored in the Live Theater/Live Performance category, while Angie Martinez will be recognized in the Radio category. Additionally, Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers will be celebrated for their contributions to sports entertainment. The dates for the Star Ceremonies have not yet been set.



