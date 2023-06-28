Brokaw: BYUtv renews Studio C for two more seasons | News, Sports, Jobs





The hugely popular Studio C on BYUtv returns this fall for season 17, and season 18 will air next spring. To delight fans of the series, a one-hour 200th episode will kick off the 18th season with 18 past and current cast members. The show has over two billion views with a B on YouTube. The show’s sketches are humorous looks at everyday life. It’s definitely a family show that offers laughs and fun commentary on today’s life. Studio C remains a fan-favorite series for the whole family more than a decade after its original premiere, said Andra Johnson Duke, chief content officer at BYUtv. Over the next two seasons, nostalgic fans and newcomers alike will enjoy laugh-out-loud spins on the latest pop culture from the hilarious current cast as well as frequent appearances from beloved former members of the Studio C family. The return of the entire original cast for the 200th episode honors the journey of this enduring series. The crown jewel of this show will be the 200th hour-long episode with all the original cast returning. The episode is filled with everything that made the series popular parodies, sketches and some musical animations. Combining what made Studio C so popular early on with what helped it become the series it is today is rewarding to be a part of. Highlights of upcoming seasons include special Halloween and Christmas-themed episodes and an all-new batch of fresh and fun sketches, physical comedy, celebrity impressions and musical pieces, showrunner Jake said. Van Wagoner. Plus, fans can always count on an incredible lineup of mind-blowing parodies, including Mario Bros., X-Men, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Shark Tank, Bluey, The Little Mermaid, Star Wars, and Stranger Things. Studio C is a feel-good show that has garnered attention from all walks of life. With amusing sketches as well as engaging personalities, the viewing has become a family event for many families and won the hearts of viewers of all ages. This helped boost BYUtv’s viewership. Since its inception in 2012, the show and channel’s audience has steadily grown in popularity, not just in the BYU area, but across the country and even around the world. Newsletter Join thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

