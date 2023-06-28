Bollywood and the Art of Family Lust





Long before the release of sex movies like Vicky Donor (2012), and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), came the implementation of the Cinema Act of 1952, which regulated what was depicted in films in an effort to protect traditional Indian values. Not that Indian cinema flies against convention with its portrayals of romance, although we did have the occasional kiss, like Seeta Devi and Charu Roys locking lips in the silent film. A roll of the dice (1929) but the law had a lot to do with how sex and sexuality in Hindi cinema turned into metaphors. Often taking the imagery of sensual lyrics literally, sometimes relying on pointed suggestion and yet ever-present, desire was camouflaged in plain sight. Here are some of our favorites from the long list of Bollywood shuddh hideouts for sex and desire. rain check Rain, especially monsoon showers, has long been the setting for romantic encounters and finding, ahem, fulfillment in each other in classical Indian poetry. Unsurprisingly, the rain also continued to be romanticized on the brink of its life in our films. Who can forget Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua of Shree 420 (1955), which sounds suitably chaste but the song radiates nostalgia as Raj (Raj Kapoor) and Vidya (Nargis) look each other in the eye and he urges her to throw caution to the wind as it begins to rain. Under an umbrella that protects them from prying eyes, they find space to canoe and fantasize. Decades and Thousands of Rain Dances Later, Mohit Suris Aashiqui 2 (2013) had Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Arohi (Shraddha Kapoor) arguing and then reconciling (presumably) when instead of the umbrella, Rahul uses his jacket to protect them from the rain. Bejeweled If you’re looking for an everyday item that absorbs our general anxieties around sexuality and female desire in particular, look no further than jewelry. On the one hand, there are sexist pearls of wisdom like when Devika (Jiah Khan) from full house (2010) says, Sharam aur laaj toh aurat ka gehna hota hai (Shame and modesty are the treasures of a woman)? And then there are the Girish Karnad scenes utsav (1984), in which the idea of ​​sringaar (dressing up) is explored with spectacular sensuality. One of the most thrilling moments in the film is when Vasantsena (Rekha) asks Charudatta (Shekhar Suman) to keep her jewelry safe and needs her help to remove the gold ornaments. It’s a mischievous move from the experienced courtesan, who clearly appreciates Charudatta’s nervousness as he attempts to remove the golden chains that adorn her shoulders and then her waist. The jewelry in utsav becomes a golden, sparkling and precious symbol of desire.

