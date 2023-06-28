From caterers to cowboy outfitters: Writers’ strike hits Hollywood economy

LOS ANGELES, June 28 (Reuters) – Before Hollywood writers quit work in early May, Pam Elyea’s History for Hire prop house fielded an average of 53 requests a week for everything from cameras and luggage adapted to the period to camping equipment and snow globes.

Weekly orders this year now average 26 as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike halted many film and TV productions, Elyea said. She estimates that revenue from the business, which she runs with her husband, has dropped by 60% and is $100,000 short of monthly expenses.

“Even if there is a strike going on, it doesn’t stop my staff’s rent. It certainly doesn’t stop my rent. It doesn’t stop our public services,” Elyea said, adding that “the things are so much more expensive since the pandemic.”

Small businesses in Los Angeles and elsewhere are affected by the strike. Florists, caterers, costume suppliers and others have seen their orders dwindle as many are still recovering from the disruption caused by COVID-19.

It is not known how long the work stoppage will last. No new discussions are expected between major Hollywood studios and screenwriters, who are seeking higher salaries and safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence.

The strike’s impact would be amplified if the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA also went on strike when its contract expired on Friday.

A rough measure of the current toll is the number of permits issued for film and television shooting in Los Angeles. That number is down 56% from a year ago, according to licensing organization FilmLA.

Typically, dozens of scripted TV projects are said to be in production for the fall broadcast season. As of June 18, there were only three with permits to film in the city.

Economists say it’s too early to measure the full economic toll.

But the WGA’s 100-day strike in 2007-08 resulted in the loss of 37,700 jobs in California and cost the state $2.1 billion in lost production, according to Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist of the Milken Institute. It took months for the impact to become clear as restaurants, logistics companies and cleaning services cut staff.

That work stoppage tipped the state into the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009, and California took longer than the rest of the United States to rebound, Klowden said.

“It took a year for the schedules to recover, for the workers to recover,” Klowden said.

This time, companies could be more vulnerable.

“You have people who have barely recovered from COVID,” said Ross Garner, chief executive of NFP’s Entertainment Group, an insurance broker for rental homes and production and audiovisual companies. “They really don’t have the reserves that they had four years ago, before COVID, to help them survive this potentially prolonged period.”

Most of NFP’s entertainment clients have laid off at least 35% of their staff. The one who rents sound stages has reduced its workforce by half, laying off guards, managers and others.

REDUCE INVENTORY

Sassy Craft Services, which supplies food and drink to sets, was booking about eight jobs a month with productions for companies including Netflix (NFLX.O) and HBO (WBD.O), owner Danni Sapp said.

That dropped to around three, Sapp said. She helps fill the void with odd jobs like providing coffee for a store opening.

Sapp now plans to diversify her sources of income by becoming a Pilates instructor.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and now I have time for it, which is very different because normally I’m super busy,” she said.

Help is available. California’s Work-Sharing program is designed to help companies avoid layoffs. An employer can reduce a worker’s hours to four days a week, for example, and ask the state to temporarily cover the fifth.

Non-profit organizations also help. The Motion Picture and Television Fund, which helps workers in the entertainment industry, said it received nearly 1,000 strike-related requests from May through the third week of June. That’s three times the normal number.

The strike is impacting states like New Mexico that have become popular filming locations.

The Kowboyz vintage western clothing store is a tourist destination in Santa Fe, which was mentioned in Vogue magazine for its “rodeo-ready” clothes.

Owners Cristina and John Iverson said movies and TV shows make up 10-15% of its revenue. He provided a wardrobe for the “Outer Range” series and the “Waco” miniseries, where the costume designer memorably purchased 150 pairs of cowboy boots to outfit FBI agents in the issue.

The cast and crew often shop in the store when they’re not on set, which provides them with more income.

“We’re on the film industry’s resource list,” Cristina Iverson said. “We’re on their radar.”

As productions in Santa Fe dried up during the strike, owners tightened spending. John Iverson said the store has been unable to fully restock inventory since the pandemic disruptions. Iverson estimates that Kowboyz’ cowboy boot selection is down to around 1,500 pairs, or about half of its typical stock.

“It’s been very difficult for us to bring back what we had,” said Cristina Iverson, noting the difficulty of re-establishing a supply chain of pickers who scavenge flea markets for used and vintage items. . “Now there’s the writers’ strike, and we’re losing the movies that were so good to us.”

History for Hire also curbed purchases, Elyea said, and had to turn away a striking writer who called in hopes of making money selling his 1990s electronics.

“You are the reason I can’t buy from you,” Elyea told the writer. “She hadn’t made the correlation that her actions had an impact in the community. We are all interdependent.”

(This story has been corrected to add the word “entertainment” to clearly refer to entertainment customers, not all customers, in paragraph 15)

Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski; Additional reporting by Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross; Editing by Mary Milliken and Sandra Maler

