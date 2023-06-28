Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and other actors threaten to strike | Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and other members of the Screen Actors Guild are reportedly threatening to strike.
More than 300 members reportedly signed a letter to the SAG-AFTRA Steering and Negotiating Committee suggesting industrial action could be underway if an agreement is not reached on a new contract with major Hollywood studios, corporations production and streaming platforms. .
As Rolling Stone magazine reported, the letter reads: “We hope you heard the message from us: This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a bargain in other years just isn’t good enough.
“We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom and the power of our union have all been undermined over the past decade. We need to reverse these trajectories.”
Other big names reportedly signing the letter include Elizabeth Banks, Rami Malek, Elliot Page, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eva Longoria, Ben Stiller, Brendan Fraser, Neil Patrick Harris, Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler and Quinta Brunson.
The members reportedly expressed concern that “SAG-AFTRA members might be willing to make sacrifices that the leadership is not.”
They are said to have added they were ‘ready to strike if that were to happen’ with just days to find an agreement before the contract expires.
They would have recognized that the strike is not ideal because it “brings incredible hardship to so many people, and no one wants it”.
Issues that concern members during negotiations include minimum wage, health care, pensions, residuals taking into account the growth of streaming platforms and regulations on how self-cassettes are used in casting .
According to the newspaper, the letter – which also raises concerns about the use of artificial intelligence – continues: “We want you to know that we would rather strike than compromise on these fundamental points, and we believe that, if we settle for a less than transformative deal, the future of our union and our craft will be in jeopardy, and SAG-AFTRA will enter the next negotiation with significantly reduced leverage.”
The report comes after SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher provided an update on the negotiations in a video message ahead of the June 30 deadline.
Drescher said, “We are conducting extremely productive negotiations that are focused on all of the critical issues that you have told us are most important to you. We remain strong and we will reach a foundational agreement.”
