Entertainment
A daily thing to do in Minnesota for July and August
Summer can seem short in Minnesota, so make the most of it. Here’s a calendar of community festivals, cultural events, fun ideas and other happenings for each day of July and August. Most are free, many are outdoors, and some take place over multiple days (as noted in parentheses), so check the websites for details before you have fun.
July
1st of July: Ham Lake Freedom FestivalHam Lake
July 2 (1-2): Hovland Arts FestivalThe Netherlands
July 3: Freedom Day Celebration and Paradeniswa
4th July: 4th of July fireworksstatewide
From July 5 (to 8): Karl Oskar DaysLindstrom
July 6 (to July 9): North Mankato Fun DaysNorth Mankato
July 7 (to July 9): Prairie Island Indian Community Summer Wacipi-PowwowWelche
July 8 (& 1): Lanesboro Farmers MarketLanesboro
July 9th: Extravagance at the Village d’AntanOwatonna
July 10 (7-16): Pan-O-ProgLakeville
July 11 (7-14): Love daysHackensack
July 12: Picnic in the parkThe Commons, Minneapolis
July 13 (Thursday): Swing Night at the CavesWabasha Street Caves, St. Paul
July 14 (12-16): Sinclair Lewis DaysSauk Center
July 15th: Emily’s DayEmily
July 16 (13-16): Lutsong Music Festivallutsen
From July 17 (to 22): New London Water DaysNew London
July 18 (September 1-3): Pacita Abad ExhibitionWalker Art Center, Minneapolis
From July 19 (to 23): Minnesota Original Music Festival, Saint Pierre
From July 20 (to 22): Gem DaysOwatonna
July 21 (20-23): Hoyt Lakes Water CarnivalHoyt lakes
July 22 (19-22): Minneapolis AquaticsMinneapolis
July 23 (21-23): Foreston Fun DaysAbsence
July 24 (to July 28): Bike MS: Cross MinnesotaOttertail at Long Prairie
July 25 (& August 11, 18, 1): Rockin RobbinsWillmar
July 26 (to July 30): FindFestDuluth
July 27 (and August 24): Hot Summer Nights CruiseWaterville
July 28 (to July 29): River daysyou can
July 29 (until July 30): Loring Park Arts FestivalMinneapolis
July 30 (& 29): Minnesota Pottery FestivalHutchinson
July 31: Opera under the starsMill Ruins Park, Minneapolis
August
August 1 (July 30-August 6): Lake Lillian Fun DaysLilian Lake
August 2 (1-6): Clearwater Heritage FestivalClear water
August 3 (and July 6): Downtown ThursdayOwatonna
From August 4 (to 6): Buffalo Bill DaysLanesboro
August 5 (4-6): River Towns Daysred wing
August 6 (4-6): Canadian DaysLittle Canada
August 7 (3-13): Minnesota Fringe FestivalMinneapolis
August 8 (to August 13): Mower County Free FairAustin
August 9 (& July 2 / 12, 19, 26): Rhythm on the railsShakopee
August 10 (& July 3, 17, 24/13, 20, 27): Lowertown SoundsMears Park, St. Paul
August 11 (to August 13): Minnesota Irish FairSt. Paul
August 12 (9-12): Kandiyohi County Fair, Willmar
August 13 (11-13): Grand Portage Rendezvous Days Powwow CelebrationGreat Carry
August 14 (11-14): Leech Lake Regattawalker
August 15 (until August 20): Steele County FairOwatonna
August 16 (until August 20): Swift County FairAppleton
August 17 (until August 20): Ki Chi Saga Dayscity of chisago
August 18 (to August 20): summer festivalsleepy eye
August 19 (18-19): Art festival and all that jazzBurnville
August 20 (18-20): Goodview DaysGood view
21st of August: Summer Camp Nature Art SketchbookAnoka
August 22: Ephemeral dog parkThe Commons, Minneapolis
August 23 (& July 2, 9, 16, 30/5, 12, 19, 26): Eagan Market FestivalEagan
August 24 (until September 4): Minnesota State Fairfalcon heights
August 25 (to August 27): Raymond grape harvest festivalRaymond
August 26: Milaca Local Music FestivalMilaca
August 27: Cuyuna crusherCuyana Country State Recreation Area, Ironton
August 28: Puzzle AddictsWaterworks Park and Pavilion, Minneapolis
August 29: Old guys play the blues concertLoring Park, Minneapolis
August 30 (Wednesday to September): Ham Lake Farmer’s and Craft MarketHam Lake
August 31 (until September 4): Superior Pride of DuluthDuluth
