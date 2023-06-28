Actor Kevin Spacey is set to go on trial today charged with sex offenses against four men

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will go on trial today, charged with sexual offenses against four men.

The Hollywood star, 63, previously denied 12 charges, including sexual assault and indecent assault. Southwark Crown Court will hear allegations between 2001 and 2013.

The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent.

The two-time Oscar winner also denied four other counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent.

Kevin Spacey will go on trial today charged with sexual offenses against four men. The star, 63, had previously denied 12 charges, including sexual assault and indecent assault. Spacey is pictured leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London after attending the start of his trial on June 16, 2022

At an initial hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, Spacey’s solicitor Patrick Gibbs QC said his client ‘strongly denies any criminality in this matter’.

Mr Gibbs said the defendant had returned to the UK ‘to establish his innocence’ and ‘to get on with his life’.

He is known for starring in House of Cards, American Beauty and The Usual Suspects and was artistic director of The Old Vic theater in London between 2004 and 2015.

The actor has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the United States, where he has family and a dog.

Spacey is out on bail.