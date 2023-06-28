Chle Bailey and Whoopi Goldberg Receive Unlocked Hollywood Impact Honors

Chlöe Bailey and Whoopi Goldberg were among the A-list winners at the third annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

“It’s always nice to know that people appreciate you, and this award is really given because of what people think I’ve done for culture,” Goldberg said in a video message, accepting the award from the social impact of presenter Macy Gray and thanking Hollywood Unlocked for the recognition.

Goldberg, based on the East Coast, did not travel to Los Angeles for the awards ceremony, which was held at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday evening. Instead, the EGOT winner recorded her acceptance speech from home, happily thanking “everyone who thought this. [honor] was a good idea” and to share how wonderful it was to hear that his accomplishments were appreciated.

“As you well know, a lot of people get a little mad at me when I talk about culture. But I’m glad you weren’t all angry enough with me to say, “I’m not giving you this award,” Goldberg joked. “Because I really feel like I’m on a lot of people’s shoulders. Whether it’s someone like Cicely Tyson or Marian Anderson or Pearl Bailey, I just feel like the impact I have is because of the impact I’ve seen. So when you’ve seen people make an impact, you feel like you could do the same.

As the first black woman to earn the coveted EGOT (winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards for her work), Goldberg is a trailblazer — part of the Impact Awards’ mission to celebrate changemakers. across music, film, media, politics, social and creative for their achievements and contributions to the black community.

The third annual awards show was hosted by Tiffany Haddish, who happens to be close friends with Goldberg (and former co-star of 2018 comedy “Nobody’s Fool”). In Variety A 2021 cover story celebrating the 30th anniversary of Goldberg’s Oscar win for “Ghost,” Haddish discussed the impact the comedian had on his future career.

“I didn’t understand the enormity of what an Oscar was at that time. All I knew was that she deserved it,” Haddish shared, explaining that, “For so many hundreds of years , we were told, ‘You can’t do that. You can not do this. You are limited because of that. But when you see someone [like Goldberg] do it, you think, ‘If they can do it, I can do it too.’

And Goldberg wasn’t the only person to appear via video – VP Kamala Harris also recorded a special message shouting out to Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee “for his work in advancing and protecting culture. with the Impact Awards”.

One of the most powerful speeches of the evening came from Grammy-nominated singer and actor Bailey (“Swarm,” “Praise This”), who received the Fearlessness Award. Bailey walked the carpet with her sister, Halle Bailey of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ although ‘Good Trouble’ and ‘Insecure’ star Sarunas Jackson presented her with the trophy, which celebrates someone who ‘faces the world without fear and without excuse”.

In her remarks, Bailey was candid about how she learned to overcome self-doubt and come to terms with her vulnerability.

“You know I don’t sugarcoat everything, so let me be honest and tell you when I was told I was the recipient of the fearlessness award, I was a bit worried. t was somewhere between apprehension and terror,” she began. “Over the past few years, there have been so many times where I haven’t felt fearless at all. It may sound crazy, but I felt the opposite of fearless.

Bailey said she felt vulnerable, fearing her art wouldn’t translate or match what people expected of her – or that she wouldn’t be able to succeed without her sister Halle as her “artistic partner”.

Chlöe and Halle Bailey at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

Michael Buckner for Variety

“I felt vulnerable and naked, then I realized that was the whole point of being fearless. Do it anyway because you believe in it,” Bailey said as the audience erupted in applause. “Of course, I could create my art and lock it down for myself, but I chose to share it. I chose to hold my head up and say, ‘This is me, accept it or not .’ »

It might feel “lonely” and “isolated” to put yourself forward, Bailey explained, “but you can’t even try to find your worth until you accept your vulnerability, until you’ve overcome your self-doubt and your fear. It’s a trip of a lifetime.

Bailey concluded his speech with a call to action for the next generation: “Feel those vulnerabilities and doubts. Conquer it and overcome it. It won’t be easy and I’m still working on it. Be fearless.”

Haddish doubled as host and presenter, hailing image architect (and recently retired fashion stylist) Law Roach with the Innovator Award, which is given to someone who has proven longevity and its consistency in its field, with a cross call to help “bridge the gap between entertainment and the world.

Hollywood Unlocked also saluted 12-time Grammy winner Babyface, who received his Icon award from Tyrese Gibson. Evan Ross presented the Community Award to Catherine Brewton, Vice President of Creative at Broadcast Music, Inc. And, in recognition of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, rapper Joyner Lucas presented the Culture Award to the late Tupac. The influential rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the award, saying, “A voice for culture is not just a trend, but a call to action.”

Black-tie gala guests included Yvette Nicole Brown, Fat Joe, Floyd Mayweather, Eric Bellinger and Michael Blackson, who were entertained by performances from Muni Long, who sang a sultry rendition of her hit “Hrs & Hrs”; Chrisean Rock, who took the stage for a surprise performance of “Vibe”; and Jonathan McReynolds, who closed the show with a catchy gospel tune.