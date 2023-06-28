Entertainment
Jewish comedian Roseanne Barr draws fire for her remarks about the Holocaust and Jews in Hollywood
Incendiary comedian Roseanne Barr sparked an outcry this week for comments denying the Holocaust, although the Jewish entertainer’s statements appeared satirical.
Barr has expressed pride in his Jewish background and has stood up for Jews and Israel in the past, and has a habit of making inflammatory comments, including racist remarks.
The latest controversy stems from comments she made earlier this month on a podcast, This Past Weekend, hosted by comedian Theo Von. The statements have drawn attention in recent days after remarks about the Holocaust made the rounds online.
Barr discussed what she claimed was the government and social media crackdown on open speech, saying “nobody wants to hear the real truth.”
She made comments that appeared to be sarcastic critiques of the dialogue surrounding US President Joe Biden’s election victory, likening censorship of Biden’s victory to restrictions on Holocaust denial.
“I’m glad they put all these guidelines in place so we’re only allowed to tell the truth, and the truth is Biden got 81 million votes winning 36 counties and that’s just amazing. “, Barr said. “I’m just glad they took care to make sure no one could distract from this proven truth.
“The election was not rigged. Thirty-six counties can give you 81 million votes. It is a fact,” she said. “Don’t you dare say anything against it or you’ll be out of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and everyone else. The truth and the facts exist and we must stick to them.
“That’s the truth, and no one died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen, 6 million Jews should be dying right now because they’re causing all the problems in the world but it never happened. Mandated,” she said.
She added that she was “all Jewish, 100%.”
Barr also pointed to Jewish contributions to the entertainment industry, said Hollywood was largely Jewish, and criticized Dave Chappelles SNL monologue against Jews in entertainment.
You went there, you tried to get into show business, of course it’s Jewish, and people should be happy that it’s also Jewish, because if the Jews didn’t control Hollywood, everything what you would have would be fucking fishing shows,” she said.
Barr also said Jewish lawyers sued people for patent infringement, called Hollywood an “organized crime ring” and said she was “not the right kind of Jew for Hollywood Jews.”
After the controversy, Barr said on Instagram, This latest attempt on me is the dumbest yet. They don’t even try anymore and added that she would have more comments during her podcast on Thursday.
Anti-Defamation League leader Jonathan Greenblatt said: Sarcasm or not, Roseanne Barrs’ comments about Jews and the Holocaust are reprehensible and irresponsible.
It’s not funny. And shame on Theo Von for not challenging it and delving into conspiracy theories about Jews and Hollywood, Greenblatt said.
Jewish advocacy group the Simon Wiesenthal Center said the comments were taken out of context and Barr’s criticism was invalid.
Barr is famous for starring in Roseanne, a hit sitcom about a working-class family that ran from 1988 to 1997 and was resurrected in 2018.
In recent years, Barr has posted a number of controversial and racist messages on Twitter, some promoting conspiracy theories. In 2018, she tweeted about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, a black woman, generating the most backlash: Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby = vj.
Barr later deleted the tweet and apologized, but ABC canceled the show. The network then brought back a spin-off called The Conners, sans Barr, which failed to gain traction.
Barr expressed her support for Israel, her love of Judaism, which she grew up among Holocaust survivors, and spoke out against what she called anti-Semitism in Hollywood.
