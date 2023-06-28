Elba Stars in Apple’s Thriller ‘Hijack’ | Culture & Leisure

Fasten your seat belts. Those who wish that Idris Elba (Luther) becomes the next James Bond should not miss the new thriller Hijack, broadcast in seven episodes on Apple TV+.
Seen for the first time, Sam Nelson (Elba) slowly heads for an international flight from Dubai to London. He is delayed by an unsatisfactory text exchange with his wife or girlfriend, a woman we later see in bed with another man. Sam always insists on taking a flight to surprise her with a present.
The boarding process is slow and methodical, introducing the audience to the Grand Hotel-style group of passengers, from businessmen and girls in sports uniforms to harassed parents who cannot control their unruly children and vent their frustrations on the well-to-do single woman sitting next to them. And, of course, there are terrorists on board, or so the title suggests.
It takes a good half of the pilot to reveal the identities of the terrorists and almost the entire first hour to reveal that Sam is an expert business negotiator. He may not have James Bond’s license to kill, but he’s an expert at crawling through his opponent’s mind.
Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) also stars as Zahar, a counter-terrorism officer on the ground who rushes into action when news of the flights being seized reaches the control tower.
At some point at the end of the first episode, a terrorist assures a frightened passenger, Don’t worry; in six hours it will all be over. For viewers, this is either a threat or a promise. Is it an invitation to a feast of thrills or a condemnation to a claustrophobic nightmare masquerading as cutting-edge TV?
The documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) uses home movies, archival interviews and movie star clips from numerous films to explore his hidden life as a gay man while entertaining moviegoers as an all-American. male.
Even in their time, Hudson’s films with Jane Wyman (Magnificent Obsession and All That Heaven Allows) were rather lacking in (hetero-)sexual chemistry. Hudson seemed like the idea of male beauty pursuing a dull, older woman. Hudson’s popular films with Doris Day were shot with camp and innuendo about forever single people. Heaven seems determined to find out the obvious.
Disney+ is streaming the promotional documentary Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Making of Season 3.
Netflix explores a campy corner of television history with the documentary series Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators.
Also streaming on Netflix, the documentary Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate evokes a Berlin club that was a haven for the German city’s gay community, a world evoked in the play and the film Cabaret and the books by Christopher Isherwood that inspired.
The film combines reconstructions with historical images to recall a lost Berlin.
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in the 2019 clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional, sleazy Technicolor blarney approach to director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Reptile Removal on LA Fire & Rescue (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Violet gets unwanted attention on Chicago Fire (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
An investigative reporter is found murdered on CSI: Vegas (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Poisoning sounds very familiar on Chicago PD (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Grown-ish (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG) enters its sixth and final season.
The 2022 documentary By Design: The Joe Caroff Story (8:45 p.m., TCM, TV-MA) features the graphic designer who created some of the most memorable posters and headline designs in Hollywood history. His indelible images helped mark films such as West Side Story, Cabaret and Manhattan.
Two-hour repeat of The Price Is Right at Night (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … MasterChef (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) … Judge Steve Harvey (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Gordon Ramsays Food Stars (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) … Bill and Lillian consider a change of scenery on The Wonder Years (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). .. A trip to a teachers’ convention on Abbott Elementary (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) … The $100,000 Pyramid (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are repeated.
Billy Eichner and Samantha Power are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS)… Jimmy Fallon hosts Kevin Bacon, Jo Koy and Katherine Blanford on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC). Kaitlyn Dever visits Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Michael Douglas, Guillermo del Toro, Mike Posner and Salem Ilese appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).