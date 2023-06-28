News | City of West Hollywood





The West Hollywood City Council, at its regular meeting on Monday, June 26, 2023, unanimously approved Pickle as the first Drag Citys winner. Pickle was selected through an application process with a selection committee made up of members of the city’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission. The public event for the Drag Laureate installation will take place on International Drag Day, Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. West Hollywood has been one of the centers of drag culture for decades, council member Lauren Meister said. Drag performers are often an exciting attraction in many of our restaurants and bars, and West Hollywood drag performers take center stage in a wide range of arts and cultural events in our city. This year we have seen conservative attacks on drag performers by those seeking to ban culture and expression. Simple and clear, this is an indicator of homophobia and such slip bans attack LGBTQ people. I’m thrilled that the West Hollywood Drag Laureate program is raising awareness of drag culture and I’m thrilled to welcome Pickle as our first Drag Laureate. Pickle is a powerful host, performer and community activist. She is a singer and comedian drag queen who values ​​education, community, and humor. She has been performing drag professionally for eight years and has collaborated with many people and organizations to bring drag into people’s lives. Originally from Los Angeles, she received her BA in liberal arts from Sarah Lawrence College. Pickle has focused on incorporating educational initiatives into her drag work and leads the LA chapter of Drag Story Hour. She has partnered with numerous organizations to present unique and dynamic drag programming. Pickle is dedicated to expanding drag as a medium for both herself and the community. She appeared on television on NBC The weakest linkdiscovery channels Dodgeball Thunderdomeand Tyler Perrys Is standing. She regularly collaborates with live musicians to incorporate the sound of a big band into her performances and is committed to exploring new technologies for the art of drag, including artificial intelligence and virtual reality. For more information on Pickle, visit pickledragqueen.com. As West Hollywood Drag Laureate, Pickle will serve a two-year term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025. During the term, the Drag Laureate is expected to build the presence and appreciation of drag culture and arts in West Hollywood ; promote partnerships with West Hollywood businesses and community organizations; celebrate the spirit and special qualities of the city of West Hollywood and its people; and inspire an emerging generation of drag artists by celebrating and promoting drag history. The Drag Laureate will work with city staff to serve as an ambassador for West Hollywood. Pickle will attend approximately 15 events throughout the year, including WeHo Pride and West Hollywood Day. The city will also host an annual event to celebrate drag history, promote West Hollywood drag culture and invite the West Hollywood community to attend. Recently, the City of San Francisco announced its first San Francisco Drag Laureate winner, DArcy Drollinger, and it is expected that West Hollywood and San Francisco will work together to share best practices and ideas to improve Drag Laureate programs. . The West Hollywood Drag Laureate Program offers an honorarium of $12,500 each year and a $2,500 stipend for the city’s annual drag event, totaling $15,000 per year. The City of West Hollywood Arts Division offers a wide range of arts programs including: Art on the Outside (temporary public art), Urban Art Program (permanent public art), Summer Sounds, Winter Sounds, WeHo Reads Literary Series , Free Theater in the Parks, Arts Grants for Nonprofit Arts Organizations, Library Exhibits and Programming, City Poet Laureate Program, Drag Story Hour, Human Rights Speakers Series, and WeHo Pride Arts Festival . For more information, please visit www.weho.org/arts. For more information on the City of West Hollywoods Drag Laureate program, please visit www.weho.org/arts or contact Rebecca Ehemann, City of West Hollywoods Arts Officer, at (323) 848-6846 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Sign up for Citys text messaging platform by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/10895/23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos