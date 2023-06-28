Entertainment
Actor arrives for sex crime trial in UK
Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, whose stellar acting career was cut short by allegations of sexual assault, walked out in London on Wednesday for trial.
The actor is charged with sex offenses against four men in Britain.
Spacey was dressed in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and pink tie as he was called by his full name at Southwark Crown Court and asked if he was Kevin Spacey Fowler.
I am, he said as he stood behind a dock window.
Charges against Spacey were first filed in June, with additional charges added in November.
His jury trial began on Wednesday and is expected to last four weeks. The nine male and five female jurors were selected on the first day of the trial and opening statements are scheduled for Friday.
What is Kevin Spacey accused of in the UK?
Spacey, 63, faces a dozen charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting someone to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent.
At an earlier hearing, Spaceys’ attorney said the actor “vigorously denies” the charges. The lawyer said Spacey would face the UK court to establish his innocence and “get on with his life”.
The actor, charged in the UK under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler, has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts relating to alleged incidents between 2001 and 2013.
Why is Kevin Spacey’s trial in London?
Spacey spent more than a decade living in Britain, where he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theater from 2004 to 2015. He was a leading figure in London, starring in productions such as ‘Richard III’ by William Shakespeare and “Speed” by David Mamet. -the-Plow”, and hosting star-studded fundraising events for the 200-year-old venue.
Spacey was questioned by British police in 2019 over claims by several men that he assaulted them. He was charged in May 2022 with five counts against three alleged victims. Seven other charges, all against a fourth man, were added in November.
Spacey, who has addresses in Britain and the United States, was released on outright bail pending trial.
Kevin Spacey’s History With Sexual Assault Allegations
A federal jury in the United States found in October that the 63-year-old actor did not assault fellow actor Anthony Rappin in the 1980s, ending a civil lawsuit that was a consequence of the #MeToo movement. Jurors in a federal court in New York deliberated for just over an hour before deciding that Rapp had failed to prove his allegations.
The disgraced former ‘House of Cards’ star was initially accused of abuse by Rapp, 50, in 2017, one of the first in a string of sexual misconduct allegations that have tarnished the career of Spacey actor and filmmaker. Rapp filed a lawsuit in 2020, claiming the Oscar-winning actor tried to take him to bed when he was 14.
Another criminal case against Spacey that he allegedly groped a bus boy at a restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts in the summer of 2016 collapsed in July 2019 when the accuser pleaded the Fifth Amendment and refused to testify, forcing prosecutors to drop the case.
Also in 2019, a criminal investigation fell and a civil action was fired in Los Angeles after the accuser died. The plaintiff, a massage therapist, had accused Spacey of groping him.
Spacey was also hit with a $31 million bill after a private arbitrator ruled, and a Los Angeles judge ruled in August, that Spacey and his production companies must pay the creators of “House of Cards from Netflix due to losses caused by its 2017 termination for sexual harassment of crew members.
Civil trial verdictKevin Spacey cleared by jury in Anthony Rapp assault trial
Will Kevin Spacey return to the cinema?
After allegations emerged in the US amid the growing #MeToo movement, Spacey was fired or removed from projects including ‘House of Cards’, Netflix’s political thriller where for five seasons he played the character principal Frank Underwood, a power-hungry congressman who becomes president. It was cut from the completed film “All the Money in the World” and remade scenes starring Christopher Plummer.
Spacey is adamant that his career isn’t over. He had his first film role for several years in Italian director Franco Neros’ The Man Who Drew God, played the late Croatian President Franjo Tudjman in the biopic Once Upon a Time in Croatia and also starred in the yet unreleased American film Peter Five Eight.
Kevin Spacey pleads not guiltyto 7 more sex offense charges in the UK, bringing the total to 12
In January, he received a lifetime achievement award from the National Cinema Museum of Italy in Turin. He also taught a masterclass and presented a sold-out screening of “American Beauty” in what was billed as Spacey’s first speeches in five years.
Spacey hailed the organizers for “strongly championing artistic achievement” and for having “the palle,” the Italian word for the parts of the male body synonymous with courage to invite him.
He told Germanys Zeit magazine in a rare recent interview that the media had turned him into a “monster”. But he said: “There are people at the moment who are ready to hire me as soon as I am cleared of these charges in London.”
Contributor: Naledi Ushe, Maria Puente, USA TODAY; Jill Lawless, The Associated Press
