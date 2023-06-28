Jamie Foxx’s producing partner reveals when actor will return to work

“What happened to Jamie Foxx?” is a question that has been on the minds of many since the prolific actor was hospitalized with a medical issue in early April.

While Foxx and his family have remained tight-lipped about what exactly happened or what he did in the months that followed, his producing partner Datari Turner offered an update on when fans can expect to see the Oscar-winning actor back in action.

“He’s doing great,” he told People on Tuesday at the Hollywood premiere of his film “They Cloned Tyrone” with Foxx.

JAMIE FOXX MYSTERY DISEASE: DJANGO UNCHAINED STAR HEALTH FEAR TIMELINE

Perhaps knowing that people following this story have received such vague updates many times before, he insisted, “I promise you. It’s going really, really well.”

He said the film’s director Juel Taylor and co-star John Boyega both spoke with Foxx yesterday.

“He’s really, really fit and in good spirits,” he repeated. “And he’ll be back on screen. He’ll be back at work very soon.”

Boyega spoke about Foxx at a previous premiere of the film at the American Black Film Festival, saying then that he was unable to get in touch with him.

JAMIE FOXX IS RESTING AND WELL, SAYS FORMER CO-STAR: HE WILL COME BACK’

“I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s going through what he’s going through, and we wish him all the best,” Boyega told Entertainment Tonight at the event.

“I called, I’ll just keep calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!” he added.

At last night’s event, Boyega revealed he had officially spoken to her, saying, “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you bro.”

He added, “He’s fine. And then, you know, we just give him privacy, and we can’t wait for him to come back.”

“I sent my best wishes to him directly. I sent all my best wishes to him. So I’ll just wait for him to come back here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Foxx has made just one public statement since her daughter announced the “medical complication” in April.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Feeling blessed.”

He added the high five emoji, a heart emoji and a fox emoji to complete his post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To date, his condition remains unknown. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, said on May 12 that he had “been out of hospital for weeks, recovering” and was even well enough to play pickleball. However, a few days later, several family members were seen entering a rehab facility in Chicago, which people said was to visit Foxx.

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.