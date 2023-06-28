Entertainment
Jamie Foxx’s producing partner reveals when actor will return to work
“What happened to Jamie Foxx?” is a question that has been on the minds of many since the prolific actor was hospitalized with a medical issue in early April.
While Foxx and his family have remained tight-lipped about what exactly happened or what he did in the months that followed, his producing partner Datari Turner offered an update on when fans can expect to see the Oscar-winning actor back in action.
“He’s doing great,” he told People on Tuesday at the Hollywood premiere of his film “They Cloned Tyrone” with Foxx.
JAMIE FOXX MYSTERY DISEASE: DJANGO UNCHAINED STAR HEALTH FEAR TIMELINE
Perhaps knowing that people following this story have received such vague updates many times before, he insisted, “I promise you. It’s going really, really well.”
He said the film’s director Juel Taylor and co-star John Boyega both spoke with Foxx yesterday.
“He’s really, really fit and in good spirits,” he repeated. “And he’ll be back on screen. He’ll be back at work very soon.”
Boyega spoke about Foxx at a previous premiere of the film at the American Black Film Festival, saying then that he was unable to get in touch with him.
JAMIE FOXX IS RESTING AND WELL, SAYS FORMER CO-STAR: HE WILL COME BACK’
“I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s going through what he’s going through, and we wish him all the best,” Boyega told Entertainment Tonight at the event.
“I called, I’ll just keep calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!” he added.
At last night’s event, Boyega revealed he had officially spoken to her, saying, “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you bro.”
He added, “He’s fine. And then, you know, we just give him privacy, and we can’t wait for him to come back.”
“I sent my best wishes to him directly. I sent all my best wishes to him. So I’ll just wait for him to come back here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”
Foxx has made just one public statement since her daughter announced the “medical complication” in April.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Feeling blessed.”
He added the high five emoji, a heart emoji and a fox emoji to complete his post.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
To date, his condition remains unknown. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, said on May 12 that he had “been out of hospital for weeks, recovering” and was even well enough to play pickleball. However, a few days later, several family members were seen entering a rehab facility in Chicago, which people said was to visit Foxx.
Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jamie-foxxs-producing-partner-reveals-when-actor-will-return-work
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits Australia
- Jamie Foxx’s producing partner reveals when actor will return to work
- DeepMind CEO Says Google’s Gemini Is More Capable Than OpenAI’s ChatGPT
- McCarthy attempts to do damage control after questioning Trump’s strength as candidate
- Subtropical Mediterranean air currents hit the UK with 30C heat.
- Equity in Cricket report: ‘Lord’s epitomizes English cricket and can drive much needed change’
- Marc Jacobs uses AI, ChatGPT for a fashion show in New York
- Tonga: 5.4-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean on June 28
- My name is Khan and I am not a traitor: Imran demands live trials for May 9 ‘rioters’
- Actor arrives for sex crime trial in UK
- Aluf Holdings Subsidiary, Aluf Tech LLC, Powers
- Are Your Foods Ultra-Processed Enough? – Daily Freeman