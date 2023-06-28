Entertainment
The other two canceled at Max amid HR complaints – The Hollywood Reporter
The two others, the cult comedy Max about the inner workings of Hollywood, will conclude on June 29 with its season three finale. The Hollywood Reporter learned that the ending comes following multiple staff complaints about creators and showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider during production, though multiple insiders say there’s no causal connection between the endings. complaints and the decision to end season three.
Several sources involved in The two others confirm that Kelly and Schneider have been the subject of complaints to Human Resources regarding their behavior on set and in the writers room. These include allegations that Kelly verbally abused writers and an overworked crew and claims that Schneider allowed his behavior.
According to sources, the production conducted a formal investigation into the behavior, during which Kelly and Schneider were not allowed on set for some time. Kelly and Schneider were officially cleared of wrongdoing and cleared to return.
Kelly declined to comment. Schneider could not be reached for comment at the time of publication. MTV and Max declined to comment beyond statements about the show’s conclusion.
The irony that a satire of ego, ambition and meanness in the entertainment industry would have been plagued by the very things it ridiculed did not escape those involved. “There’s a lot of Chris and Sarah on the show…I think a lot of their frustration comes from not being on camera,” an insider said. “These are two people who started out as improvisers. It’s a show about people who crave fame. Their friends and colleagues became famous. … It’s kind of like the show. Adds another source from the show about the show’s toxic culture being an open secret in the industry: “Other writers tell stories about The two others Writers’ rooms like any other tell ghost stories.
Tina Fey apparently nodded to Kelly and Schneider’s behavior in March speech at the PEN America Literary Awards in which she jokes that The two others executive producer Lorne Michaels was partly responsible for conditioning the couple during their tenure on Saturday Night Live. “Nobody indulges in writers like Lorne Michaels,” she said. “Lorne, you have unleashed an army of monsters into the world. You know it, I know it, and the crew of The two others knows – oh I was supposed to change that. I was supposed to change that. It’s inappropriate. Well, it’s not live.
The people involved in the production do not share the same responsibilities. “As a team they were very destructive, but Chris is also mean to Sarah,” says one The two others veteran. Another production source agrees: “Sarah is in a toxic professional relationship with him.”
The series, starring Drew Tarver and Helene Yorke, will conclude on June 29 with a season three finale designed to serve as the series finale.
“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted their stories to end,” wrote Kelly and Schneider said in a joint statement. “And because we’re literally beyond humiliating Drew Tarver, so what’s the point?” We are deeply grateful to everyone (gay) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and a life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent and their passion for this show over the years. the last 45 years. And finally, a huge thank you to Helene, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon and all of our brilliant cast members (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be. , and who we’re going to miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.
Case Walker, Ken Marino, Molly Shannon, Brandon Scott Jones, Josh Segarra and Wanda Sykes round out the cast of the series, which was originally greenlit at Comedy Central but moved to the old HBO Max with its second and third seasons after the basic cable network left the scripted originals business. MTV Entertainment Studios is producing the comedy alongside Jax Media and Michaels’ Broadway Video.
“From the moment we met the Dubek family, we knew we had to bring this show to streaming as one of our very first and most iconic Max originals,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of originals at Max. “We are so proud to have delivered a hilarious and poignant third and final season of The two others. With their creative and original commentary on the entertainment industry, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have crafted a pop culture staple that has continually reached new heights and resonated with so many. As the series has come to its natural conclusion, we wish this wonderful cast and crew all the best.
Never an escape from the rankings or a contender for awards, The two others had a loyal following in the industry given the series’ insider look at Hollywood. The series currently has a 97% rating from critics and an 84% score from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.
—Lacey Rose contributed to this report
