Aurora approves plans for a new $360 million Hollywood casino

Aurora City Council on Tuesday night approved plans for the new $360 million Hollywood Casino Aurora.

Aldermen voted 10-1, in two separate votes, to approve both a rezoning and final plans to pave the way for the downtown casino to move to a nearly 19-acre site along Farnsworth Avenue , south of Bilter Road, east of Church Road and just north of the interchange with Interstate 88.

The move, which was seen by city and casino officials as necessary for the casino’s survival, comes in the 30th year since the casino opened in downtown Aurora.

The development will feature a casino with approximately 900 slot machines and 50 live table games – including a baccarat room and poker room – a Barstool Sportsbook, a 220-room hotel, a full-service spa, several bars and restaurants, approximately 10,000 – a square foot event center and an open outdoor entertainment area.

A render shows what the new Hollywood Casino development in Aurora would look like.

The location will include 1,600 parking spaces, both at street level and in a parking garage, with the ability to add an additional 500 spaces if needed, casino officials said.

There will be a main entrance off Farnsworth and a second entrance along Bilter Road. The alternative entrance can be used by people going to some of the entertainment areas, without going through the games area or the hotel.

Officials have estimated that when construction begins later this year, it will create nearly 1,000 construction jobs. Casino officials said their permanent staff would double from its current 350 employees at the downtown Aurora site to about 700.

By approving the plans, Ald. Michael Saville, 6th District, put the situation in historical perspective, pointing out that the idea of ​​moving the casino dates back to three municipal administrations, when Tom Weisner was mayor. This is when casino attendance began to decline and the city’s revenue began to decline.

Hollywood Casino plans to move from its current location in downtown Aurora to a site near Interstate 88 in the city. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune)

During Mayor Richard Irvins’ administration, the city successfully lobbied the General Assembly to pass a bill allowing casinos to move from places along the rivers where they were originally located. . Aurora then pressured Penn Entertainment, Hollywood’s parent company, to leave the Fox River and move to Farnsworth.

The original idea to move the casino did not come from the casino, but from the town of Aurora, Saville said. It was no small feat to compile the properties. Were trying to advance the economic course of our citizens.

That was the belief of members of the building trades, who showed up at this week’s city council meeting in support of the new casino project.

This project is not a financial obligation, said Brian Dahl, president of Fox Valley Building Trades. The economic impact makes the new casino project a no-brainer to support.

That was not the opinion of the only city council member to vote against the plans, Ald. John Laesch, at large, a longtime opponent of the casino project.

Laesch was an opponent before he was alderman, not so much to the project itself or to the relocation, but to the city’s part in inciting the project.

The city and Penn Entertainment have a redevelopment agreement in which the city donates the land and donates $50 million to the casino, which it will repay. The city plans to spend $58 million in general bonds for that money.

Reimbursement would be through a district funding by increasing the casino property tax which would be tied to the bond payments. City officials have estimated that the land will generate about $5.5 million in property taxes per year, which would help pay the bonds.

If the TIF district does not generate enough to make bond payments, Penn Entertainment would make up the difference, according to the agreement.

Laesch opposed both the city’s aid to Penn Entertainment, which he said is a multi-billion dollar company, and the use of a TIF district.

It’s a multi-billion dollar business that can afford it, he said. TIF money is diverted from other tax agencies.

Aldus. Carl Franco, 5th Ward, pointed out that in a TIF district, the base property assessment is frozen at the time the TIF district is created, which means that all tax agencies will continue to receive the tax money that they have received in the past. The other tax agencies will not immediately receive the increased tax money – this money is placed in a special fund called the increment to be used for development – but will eventually receive the new money, after the TIF district expires.

Nobody loses money, he says.

Irvin pointed out that it is the developer, through development, that creates new wealth in the TIF district.

Did not subsidize the casino or any other business, Irvin said. The money only exists if the developer does something.

In a rebuttal on social media, Laesch said Penn Entertainment got rich by dodging taxes and underpaying its employees.

But a landowner in a TIF district pays their entire tax bill, it’s just that part of the money goes into the increase, not to other tax bodies.

Aldus. Patty Smith, 8th Ward, pointed out that casino money over the years has accounted for millions of dollars invested in funds that city council members can spend in their neighborhoods, and things such as grant programs. for quality of life.

Last year, the city used Quality of Life Grants to provide about $1 million to benefit youth, seniors, pantries, homeless people and other nonprofits. , officials said.

I feel like we’ve glossed over what the Quality of Life program does, she said.

Laesch responded that we still have homelessness, a shortage of mental health care providers.

He also said the city might have missed other development opportunities had it marketed the property to other developers. He pointed to the technology and professional businesses that have set up shop along Interstate 88 in Lisle and Naperville.

Alex Alexandrou, the city’s general manager, said the city was transparent from the start that it was buying the two hotels and other properties involved to assemble the land for the casino.

We didn’t market it to anyone else, he said. We just looked at how to keep the casinos here. Do we keep our casino here, or do we lose it? We were very confident in our casino showings.

