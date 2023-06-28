Entertainment
Uber driver will not be charged in Hollywood shooting that killed 19-year-old passenger – NBC 6 South Florida
An Uber driver who fatally shot his 19-year-old passenger in Hollywood will not face charges after prosecutors say evidence in the case will not nullify the state’s defense’ hold fast”.
Uber driver Christopher Bernadel will not face criminal charges in the November 9, 2022 shooting of Miles McGlashan, the Broward State’s Attorney’s Office said in a June 13 closing memo released. Wednesday.
In a statement, Broward State’s Attorney Harold Pryor explained why his office was not pursuing any charges.
“Florida’s Stand Your Ground law requires prosecutors to weigh the facts and evidence we receive. While hearts and minds often struggle, prosecutors are charged and required by law to ensure that there is no there is not only probable cause to support a criminal charge, but that there is also sufficient evidence to prove that charge beyond a reasonable doubt,” the statement read. “Based on the evidence that received in this case, our office cannot pursue the charges.”
According to the closing memo, Bernadel had McGlashan picked up and trouble started due to McGlashan trying to change the address. Bernadel told McGlashan he wouldn’t change the address or take him to the new address, so McGlashan cursed him, according to the memo.
When the car arrived in an area near Oak Street and North Park Road, Bernadel said McGlashan canceled the ride, got out of the car and slammed the door, the memo said.
Bernadel said he came out and asked “What’s going on?” and told McGlashan he “didn’t have to be disrespectful,” before saying McGlashan punched him in the head several times, according to the memo.
Bernadel told detectives he “was wearing his glasses when he was hit and was stumbling when he picked up his gun because he feared for his life,” the memo said.
According to the memo, Bernadel said he fired a shot while being hit by McGlashan.
Bernadel said McGlashan pulled away and he thought he ran for a fence in a nearby neighborhood, as Bernadel got into his car and drove about a block from the scene and called 911, according to the memo.
McGlashan was found shot in the chest and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. He died of his injuries more than two months later on January 19.
Bernadel had swelling on the side of his head when police arrived on the scene, the memo said.
He added that Bernadel had a concealed weapon permit for the firearm.
The memo cites a Florida law that states that “a person is justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that the use or threat to use such force is necessary to prevent a imminent death or grievous bodily harm to herself.”
“A person has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand firm as long as they are in a place where they have a right to be and are not engaged in criminal activity “, continues the memo.
In a statement, Willard Shepard and David Kubiliun, attorneys for McGlashan’s mother, April, said she was “devastated” that Bernadel was not being prosecuted.
“Miles was unarmed, and at 5ft 7in and 125lbs about half the height of Mr. Bernadel who, according to the record, exited the vehicle with a concealed weapon to question Miles after the student s ‘drove away,’ the attorney said. statement read. “No one in our community should accept Floridas hold your right to the ground evolved into a rideshare customer shot and ultimately killed for over $20 by the very driver he hired after the customer walked away for the remainder of his trip A Trauma Surgeon determined in simple terms that Miles was shot while being turned back and we believe the parts of the law where the driver would be considered the perpetrator were not properly applied.”
McGlashan, a student at Barry University, was on his way to visit his grandparents on the day of the shooting, family attorneys said.
The attorneys’ statement added that they would formally request further review by the state’s attorney to present the case to a grand jury.
In his statement, Pryor said he met with McGlashan’s family to explain why no charges would be filed.
“In order to prevent another tragedy like this, I shared with the family that I would like to support legislation that would require a pervasive safety measure when using car rental services like Uber and Lyft. All vehicles should be required to be fitted with a CCTV system that cannot be turned off when a customer is using the service,” reads its statement. “We can never forget the loss of a loved one. expensive, but we can certainly work to prevent a similar loss of life in the future.”
NBC6 has reached out to Bernadel for a statement but has yet to receive a response.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/uber-driver-wont-be-charged-in-hollywood-shooting-that-killed-19-year-old-passenger/3062229/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Italy’s earthquake alert test was followed minutes later by a real earthquake
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits Australia
- Uber driver will not be charged in Hollywood shooting that killed 19-year-old passenger – NBC 6 South Florida
- Tennessee State becomes first HBCU to add ice hockey program | college sports
- Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan and Austin Butler Join Hollywood Film Academy
- Microsoft and Activision chiefs testify merger will benefit consumers
- The IAEA initiative advances efforts to support the safe and secure deployment of SMRs
- Former CIA director outlines the “biggest problem” facing Putin
- Donald Trump is angry at Fox News for posting unflattering photos of him
- How the Uniform Civil Code Will Affect Personal Laws Across Religions
- Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Trkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation
- Aurora approves plans for a new $360 million Hollywood casino