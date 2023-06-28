Hollywood job talks get more complicated as Friday’s deadline approaches

Text size





Labor negotiations in Hollywood could become more complicated for major media companies hoping to avoid another strike, and changes in the industry will likely make things harder to resolve.

A few days after Fran Drescher, national president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, tell the members that negotiations with major studios were extremely productive, with over 300 actors including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Neeson signing a letter saying they were ready to strike, rolling stone and other Hollywood media reported. Issues on the table include minimum wage; residuals from new media or royalty payments; and how artificial intelligence is used.

SAG-AFTRA authorized a strike earlier this month, but Dreschers’ update last weekend suggested the union was making progress in talks with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. The current contract expires on Friday.

I’m not as optimistic as this video portrays, said Rich Greenfield, co-founder of research firm LightShed Partners.

Greenfield said Barrons investors are watching the talks closely, wondering if movie actors would join film and TV writers in going on strike. While the Directors Guild of America said its members voted to ratify a new contract that includes wage increases and increased residuals for drama media for streaming services, the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May.

Another strike would have a huge impact on studios as it would bring production of scripted shows and movies to a complete halt, Greenfield said. other than reality [shows], everything in the US shuts down Friday night, assuming there’s a strike, Greenfield said. A strike by movie actors is truly painful and further disrupts the next nine months of content delivery.

Brian Wieser, founder of strategic consultancy Madison and Wall, said Barrons that in addition to reality TV and international content, sports content will help so-called linear television companies in the short term. But licensing revenue would suffer from a lack of new content.

The problem is, live sports are really what keeps it all together and powers a substantial part of the company’s economy, and that’s unaffected by the strike, Wieser says.

According Variety, the letter says the signers are ready to strike, noting, This is not a time to meet in the middle, and it’s no exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are upon us all.

This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered good business in other years just isn’t good enough, the letter says, according to Variety. We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom and the power of our union have all been undermined over the past decade. We must reverse these trajectories.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of

netflix



(NFLX), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL),

waltz disney



(SAY),

Discovery of Warner Bros.



(WBD),

Comcast



(CMCSA) NBCUniversal,

World Paramount



(PARA) and Sony, declined to comment on the letter. SAG-AFTRA did not respond to a request for comment.

Protections against artificial intelligence experiments and improved payments for streaming service projects are among the main sticking points. The continued transition from linear TV, where content is paid for through advertising and the sale of large cable channel packages, to over-the-top TV, where consumers choose streaming services based on price and shows available, made it difficult for both parties. agree on the value of programming. One issue is that performance tracking is more standardized for movies and TV than for streaming content.

Greenfield pointed out that studios are now owned by a variety of players, ranging from streaming companies to tech companies that don’t make their money from entertainment. Legacy media companies that own studios are under pressure due to headwinds in their cable, broadcast and advertising operations.

It’s not like it used to be where everyone was the same, he said. You did this negotiation 10 years ago, everyone’s interests were aligned. Currently, there is no singular roster on the studio side.

Write to Connor Smith at [email protected]