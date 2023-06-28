Entertainment
Ouch! These horrible scenes almost ruined the whole movie
Even some of the greatest cinematic masterpieces have horrible out-of-place scenes. Whether surfing tidal waves 007 in die another day or the badly executed fight between Sonny and Carlo in The Godfather, bad scenes in otherwise fantastic movies have a habit of taking viewers out of the moment.
So buckle up and get ready because here are some of the most cringe-worthy, bad and flaw-filled scenes that could have ruined the whole movie.
The strange “Frodo waking up” scene in Return of the King
The reunion between Frodo and Sam with the rest of the community in Return of the King should have been a good time. They all went through the wringer (pun intended) and eventually learn that they all made it out alive.
But that scene is marred by weird, bright lighting and frolicking hobbits jumping on a bed.
“My legal name” in The dark knight rises
With all the fighting and action, it’s amazing how something as small as a single line ruins almost the entire movie of The dark knight rises. The line in question: “My legal name is Robin.”
Is it a nod to Batman’s sidekick? No why? Because Robin’s legal name isn’t Robin, it’s Dick. As the scene tries to fuel the Batman lovers, all it does is drag them out of the moment.
Sonny’s fight The Godfather
For a very intense film, the fight between Sonny and Carlo in The Godfather really could have been done better. While the scene makes sense with Sonny wanting to defend his sister, the scene is so sloppy and almost laughable.
Not only do the actors not land any punches (even by Hollywood standards), but you can also hear them doing their own sound effects!
Darth Vader shouting “Nooooo” in Revenge of the Sith
While there’s an argument to be made about how campy the prequel is star wars trilogy really is, there’s one scene in particular that stands out as absolutely appalling.
After losing to Obi-Wan and becoming Darth Vader, there’s a moment when Anakin-now-Vader learns that his wife has died. His “noooo” screams and hands-up sound a bit silly and take away from an otherwise serious moment.
Peter Parker dancing at the Jazz Club in Spiderman 3
An angsty Peter Parker is usually entertaining, but when he starts thrusting hips and slamming into a jazz club just to get MJ’s attention, it goes to a whole new level of cringe.
Not only the dance moves, but him sliding across the floor standing in a chair and then kissing another woman should never have happened. It was gruesome and nearly ruined an otherwise entertaining superhero movie.
Surfing a tidal wave die another day
Action, fight sequences and stellar one-liners are what people expect when they go to watch a James Bond movie.
Unfortunately, die another day had other plans. In one scene, 007 rides a hundred-foot arctic tidal wave with a piece of airplane, parachute, and special effects that look like they’re straight out of a high school AV club. It’s horrible.
The rat in The dead
The whole movie The dead is about informants, aka rats. Leonardo DiCaprio is an undercover mob cop, Matt Damon is an undercover mobster in the police department, and Jack Nicholson is a crime boss working with the FBI.
It’s pretty obvious that rats are a key theme. So when the final shot of the movie shows a rat, it’s a bit of a stretch and unnecessary.
Lois Lanes spirit poem in Superman
The 1978 movie Superman garnered rave reviews, even earning 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Luckily too, since the silly poem scene almost ruined the whole movie. In the scene, Superman reads Lois Lane’s mind.
What he hears is a cringe-worthy poem that’s truly bizarre, “I don’t know who you are. Just a friend of another star. Here I’m like a kid coming out of school. Holding the hand of a god. I’m a madman.”
Mr. Yunioshi In Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Breakfast at Tiffany’s is an iconic movie that was nearly ruined by Mickey Rooney’s Mr. Yunioshi. With fake teeth, fake hair, and a horribly fake accent, his portrayal of the character should never have happened.
Ironically, his scenes can be cut without any impact on the film, which begs the question of why they added him in the first place.
The flying car Fat
Unfortunately, Fat was a fun movie until the final scene – the flying car with a surprised sandy look, then waving to the crowd below. In fact, scratch that. She pretty much breaks the fourth wall as she looks directly at the camera and waves.
It’s a scene that really does nothing for the movie except make it supernatural. A far cry from the high school romantic comedy it’s supposed to be.
The epilogue in the finale Harry Potter Movie
While the epilogue scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part II is technically in the book, the movie doesn’t do the final act any favors. The acting was a bit gritty and sappy, with the three main ones having to pretend to be adults sending their children to Hogwarts.
Fans also didn’t really appreciate the “ageing makeup.”
The makeover scene in The breakfast club
John Hughes breakfast club is a gem of a film. A classic ’80s tale about a group of misfit high school kids who get together for Saturday detention. While the film as a whole is fantastic, the makeover scene is worthy of the eyes.
In the scene, the popular girl, Claire, gives the briefcase, Allison, a makeover, catching the attention of the popular guy, Andrew. She’s a “weird girl who gets ‘pretty’ and draws attention to the cool guy trope that could have been omitted. Even the actresses have publicly said they regret the scene.
Ray’s ghostly visit to ghost hunters
Of course, ghost hunters has its fair share of ghosts. But there was one ghost scene in particular that could have been left out because it doesn’t advance the plot and is just plain weird.
The scene shows Ray daydreaming in bed when suddenly a female apparition appears. What happens next is way over the top and could have been omitted altogether.
Quentin Tarantino cameo Django Unchained
Director Quentin Tarantino has a habit of making cameos in his films. That’s fine unless the cameo is a speaking role, as seen in Django Unchained. An incredibly beautifully shot movie, Tarantino comes in one scene and completely derails the film.
In the scene, he’s a cowboy with an awful Aussie accent that’s really hard to ignore and almost ruins the whole movie.
The dance scene in The shape of water
The shape of water is a weird movie, to begin with, but the black-and-white dance sequence between Eliza and Amphibian Man makes everything else totally normal.
It’s out of place and takes viewers away from the rest of the story in a very weird, cheesy, and unnecessary way.
The speech “Love transcends” in Interstellar
Love, adventure, science, space and time are all themes in Interstellar. However, Christopher Nolan decided it was necessary to include a monologue explaining said themes. This was not the case.
The monologue was given by Anne Hathaway’s character, Dr. Amelia Brand. She explains how “love transcends the dimensions of time and space”. Not only was it cringe-worthy, but cheesy in an otherwise serious film.
The cringe-worthy kiss Captain America: Civil War
It’s no secret that Steve Rogers has a thing for Peggy Carter. The two were meant to be together before he found himself frozen in ice for 70 years. That’s why the kiss between him and Sharon Carter, Peggy’s niece, was so out of place.
Not only did it have nothing to do with the rest of the movie, but the family relationship was just looked over and never mentioned again!
Janis Ian reunites with Kevin In mean girls
Throughout the film, the character of Janis Ian is based on revenge against Queen B Regina George for being homophobic towards her. Although it is never revealed if Janis likes girls, it is very much implied.
So when she finds herself on the grass kissing Kevin Gnapoor at the end of bad girls, it feels very out of place and doesn’t do the character justice.
The “Martha of your mother?” scene of Batman V. Superman
Not to say the rest batman versus superman was good, but there was one scene in particular that made viewers really roll their eyes. When Batman defeats Superman, the latter mentions the name, Martha.
The name knocks Batman out of the moment, yelling at Superman and asking why he said their name. Finally, they realize that both of their mother’s names are Martha. A pointless scene and a weird ending to an otherwise huge fight.
“Don’t worry Charlie” Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory
A fun movie for kids, Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory has a moment that almost takes the whole movie away – when Charlie’s mom sings the dreaded “Cheer Up Charlie” song.
Yes, it’s a lovely song that a mother sings to her son, but the weird fadeaways and the fact that she doesn’t actually sing it to him makes it feel very strange and out of place.
