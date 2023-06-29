Hollywood Actors Union Plans To Extend Contract Talks As Deadline Approaches – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: With 54 hours to go until SAG-AFTRA’s current contract with the studios expires on June 30, the two sides plan to extend their negotiations until next week or later. This extension could last until July 7, according to several sources. The stakes are extremely high at this point between the two sides, especially following a strident letter signed by more than 1,000 high-profile players, including union president Fran Drescher, made public this week. Signed by Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Amy Schumer and more, the comedians’ letter says they are “ready to strike” if the guild doesn’t “come to the end”. interviews with studios and streamers. SAG-AFTRA; AMPTP In this context, an expansion can be seen as a positive thing for the time being, regardless of the endgame, insiders tell us. However, the public release of the cast’s letter, which went from 300 signatures to over 1,000 in less than a day, permanently changed the mood of the talks from ‘rosy’ to ‘complicated’, a source said. well placed. . Another source tells Deadline that the purpose of the possible extension is “to get everyone through the holidays.” For those of you who don’t have a calendar, this weekend is a long weekend due to the 4th of July bank holiday which falls on a Tuesday. An extension is almost a tradition in the talks between the studios and the comedians’ union. In 2014 and 2017, negotiations exceeded the end of contract deadline in early July. With the WGA now in its 58th day of strike action, feature film and television production is already slowing, and a strike by actors would bring all filming to a halt worldwide. There are several feature productions in the race to cross the line before an actors’ strike takes effect, if that happens, that is. Beetlejuice 2, Bad Boys 4, Minecraft among many other titles. Under a media blackout with SAG-AFTRA during the talks, the AMPTP made no comment today on a possible extension. The union did not respond to request for comment. Following the Writers Guild and DGA’s six-week strike, which confirmed their agreement with the studios last week, SAG-AFTRA began negotiations with AMPTP on June 7. Led by Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the actors union entered the talks armed with strike authorization from nearly 98% of its members. While an extension may relieve some of the pressure, the fact is that “a strike cannot be taken off the table until final talks are broken down,” a source from the INAC said bluntly today. industry.

