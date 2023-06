Tedeschi Trucks at SPAC and Robert Plant, Alison Krauss at Tanglewood among top picks

The Capital Region’s music scene is perpetually busy, especially in the summer.

Whether it’s a stadium show at MVP Arena, an outdoor concert at SPAC, or an intimate show at Caffe Lena, there’s always a band to see. Here are a few shows coming this weekend that are among our best bets. FRIDAY

Freedom Parks’ summer concert series continues with Joe Adee & The Lug Nuts. The trio are ready to have a blast at 8 p.m., preceding a performance by the US Water Ski Show team next to Jumpin Jacks at 7 p.m. The evening ends with a fireworks display at 8 p.m. scotialibertypark.com. SATURDAY

Local bands will be in the spotlight tonight at Hangar on the Hudson in Troy. The Built4BBQ collective is hosting a Star Spangled Bonanza with country-blues artist Henrys Rifle, local punkers Girth Control, psychedelic garage rockers Schenectady, the Abyssmals, Pinstripe Melee and more. The show starts at 7 p.m. For more visit lehangaronthehudson.com. The Saratoga Performing Arts Center is busy this weekend starting with Tedeschi Trucks Band on Saturday. Blues rockers became local favorites, bringing I Pity the Fool, Midnight in Harlem and other tracks to venues across the capital region. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with Ziggy Marley. Tickets start at $35.30. For more visit livenation.com. SUNDAY

UK synth-pop band Tears for Fears head to SPAC to celebrate the music of The Tipping Point. The duo will perform songs from this album, as well as 80s tunes such as Shout and Sowing the Seeds of Love. Cold War Kids will open the show at 7:30 p.m. For more visit livenation.com. Legendary Robert Plant and famed bluegrass musician Alison Krauss team up for a show at Tanglewood on Sunday. They will perform songs from their albums Raising Sand and Raise the Roof, which showcase their remarkable vocal harmonies. The tour stopped last year at SPAC and will be in Tanglewood this weekend with JD McPherson. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit bso.org. Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

