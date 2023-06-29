USA Today Resumes Best-Seller List for Books After Month-Long Halt | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) US The Weekly List of Today’s bestselling books, a publishing staple that has been on hiatus since December, returned on Wednesday.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled because this content is important to our vast audience and uniquely supports the communities we serve,” Kristin Roberts, Gannett Media’s Chief Content Officer, said in a statement.
Gannett hadn’t run the list since Mary Cadden, the longtime compiler, was among hundreds of people made redundant at the end of last year. According to Erik Bursch, senior vice president of product and engineering, Cadden’s recording of manually entered sales figures has been automated. Otherwise, the list will be managed by the newspapers editor, Barbara VanDenburgh.
The publishing industry has long viewed the USA Today rankings as a comprehensive, data-driven way to measure the consumer market. The list, which began in 1993 and includes the top 150 books, is based exclusively on analysis of sales by American booksellers, including bookstore chains, independent bookstores, mass merchandisers and online retailers. Unlike The New York Times and other listings, USA Today does not have separate categories for hardcovers, paperbacks, audiobooks, and e-books, but combines them all, regardless of genre or release date.
Wednesday’s list bestseller was Elin Hilderbrand’s latest beach read, The Five-Star Weekend; followed by Bonnie Garmus’ popular debut novel, Lessons in Chemistry, and Ali Hazelwood’s comic romance Love, Theoretically. Others included perennials such as To Kill a Mockingbird and The Very Hungry Caterpillar in Paul McCartney’s 1964 photography book, David Sedaris’ Happy-Go-Lucky and blood meridian, the acclaimed novel by Cormac McCarthy, who died earlier this month.
In addition to sales rankings, VanDenburgh says, USA Today will include stories from independent sellers across the country and recommendations from independent store owners. The Restored List is a partnership with the American Booksellers Association, the trade group for independent stores; Librairie.organ online retailer that shares its revenue with independent sellers, and The Novel Neighbor bookstore in St. Louis.
The ABA is excited about this partnership with USA Today and the opportunity to bring the value of independent bookstores to communities and readers, said Allison K. Hill, CEO of the bookstore association, in a statement.
The relaunch of the USA Today list follows news last week that Bookforum, an online literary magazine that closed around the same time Cadden left, will return in August in partnership with the liberal weekly The Nation. . Penske Media Corporation had closed Bookforum in December, shortly after acquiring its sister publication, Artforum.
