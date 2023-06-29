BRAMPTON’S AWARD-WINNING VIBRANT FESTIVAL CELEBRATES ITS 8TH YEAR, BRINGS GREAT BOLLYWOOD AND OTHER ACCLAIMED SOUNDS





BRAMPTON, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ – The Arts and Culture Initiative of South Asia (ACISA) organizes one of the largest festivals in South Asia in Canada VIBRANT BRAMPTON on July 21-22, 2023. Free two-day outdoor festival in Garden Square kicks off with Bollywood singer Playback Aaman Trikha’s (First Lilahookah bar) Live concert backed by several local artists showcasing South Asian music and a myriad of performances. The final on 22nd of July will bring an eclectic mix of programming including high-energy performances by Jassi SidhuPunjabi pop singer (Play it like Beckham) And Falak ChabirPakistani Punjabi pop heartthrob (Soniye). “This festival slate will showcase over 100 artists with a fusion of culture and diversity and promote local talent with an exciting lineup of budding artists,” the festival co-founders say. Arpan Banerjee, Sandep Prabhakar and Ricky and Bajaj. The festival also offers free hands-on Bollywood and salsa dance workshops for families and face-painting, ballooning and community arts projects on both days for children under 12. In addition to Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities, there will be Canadian artists including Hips Don’t Lie, Canada Dhol Tasha, Smoke Wagon Blues Band, Nritya Kala Mandir, Nachdi Jawani Bhangra, R&B United Band, D-Code Dance & Entertainment Aqua Nibii Waawaaskone and her group of Aboriginal artists. The festival is presented by TD Bank, Presenting Sponsor WOW Mobile Boutique and supported by a host of sponsors including Lazeez Shawarma, Downtown Brampton BIA, Canadian Bloor Services. 2023 backers include City of BramptonCanadian Heritage, the Ontario Trillium Foundation and FACTOR. ACISA, a non-profit group, hosts the annual Visual Arts Fair of South Asia (VASA) arts festival- www.vasaartsfestival.ca for visual art lovers, META Arts Fest- www.metaartsfest.ca, a unique festival of music and modern digital media catering to millennials and the successes and journeys of some of our own artists through an online streaming series called my art my story www.myartmystory.ca The story continues Holiday schedule:

July 15th @5pm EST: #Vstar talent hunt and mentorship program. Live event at the Cyril Clark Auditorium (free tickets for the first 100 visitors (https://www.facebook.com/events/809611614120695)

July 21 pm: Watch Aaman Trikha and 50 other artists perform live @Garden Square Brampton.

22nd of July pm: Look at Jassi Sidhu, Falak Chabir and other Canadian artists perform Live @Garden Square Brampton.

Website: www.acisa.ca

Youtube: @vibrantacisa ACISA SOURCE Quote Show original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/28/c0402.html

